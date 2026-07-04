'Comparing India With Pakistan Is Unfair': India's envoy to China on West Asia Mediation

India rejects Pakistan comparison over mediation in the West Asia conflict.
Vikram Doraiswami highlights India's global integration and strategic diplomatic approach.
India and China share similar positions on West Asia and Ukraine crises.
India's envoy to China, Vikram Doraiswami, dismissed comparisons between New Delhi and Islamabad regarding mediation in the West Asia conflict.
Doraiswami spoke on Saturday at the World Peace Forum organised by Tsinghua University in Beijing, PTI reported.
"I think the comparison, if I might be a little direct, with Pakistan, is a little...a little unfair. I think the economy in the two countries will tell you a lot," Doraiswami said.
Global Integration and Roles
A Chinese journalist questioned Doraiswami about India's global leadership role and Islamabad's efforts to intervene in the dispute between Iran and the US.
"We should look at countries according to what they are and what they are actually doing in the larger global system," Doraiswami noted.
He added that "India's integration with the globe is at a level not matched by most countries". This includes economic integration with European and Asian nations, as well as "our willingness to contribute to larger questions of peace and security".
"We're willing to do all of this. The question about mediation...is one that, you know, it is for individual countries to decide whether that adds value to their larger national position,"he stated.
Parallels with Chinese Diplomacy
"We have done our bit of that in the past. I don't see how that, at this point of time and what is already a crowded field, would benefit us in any particular way," Doraiswami said.
The envoy highlighted similarities in how New Delhi and Beijing have approached the disputes in Iran and Ukraine.
"As far as I see it, our position in recent crises, both in West Asia or even in East Europe, has been quite similar to that of China," Doraiswami noted.
He added that he does not see either China or India "actually stepping forward to offer mediatory services" at this time. Earlier at the forum, Doraiswami participated in a panel discussion on Protectionism and Global Governance.