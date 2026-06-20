PM Modi Visits President Murmu’s In-Laws’ Village, Explores Tribal Traditions

PM Modi visited President Droupadi Murmu’s in-laws’ village in Jharkhand to experience Santhal tribal traditions and lifestyle.
The Prime Minister interacted with villagers, observed local customs, art, dance, and cuisine, and discussed development challenges.
The visit reinforces the government’s commitment to tribal welfare, cultural preservation, and inclusive development in remote areas.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the ancestral village of President Droupadi Murmu’s in-laws in Jharkhand on Friday, where he immersed himself in the rich tribal traditions and daily way of life of the Santhal community.
The visit, which carries deep cultural and symbolic significance, saw the Prime Minister warmly welcomed by villagers, tribal elders, and local leaders. President Murmu belongs to the Santhal tribe, one of the largest Scheduled Tribes in eastern India, and this visit highlights the government’s continued emphasis on tribal empowerment and cultural preservation.
During his stay, PM Modi interacted closely with residents, observed traditional Santhal customs, folk dances, and art forms, and enquired about their agricultural practices and challenges. He visited local homes, tasted authentic Santhal cuisine, and discussed issues related to education, healthcare, livelihood opportunities, and access to government schemes.
The Prime Minister praised the Santhal community for preserving their unique heritage while adapting to modern times. “Tribal communities are the custodians of our ancient culture and traditions. Their sustainable way of living and deep connection with nature teach us valuable lessons,” he remarked.
Senior officials from the Jharkhand government and BJP leaders accompanied the Prime Minister. The visit is being seen as a strong message of the Centre’s commitment to the development of tribal regions through schemes like PM JANMAN Yojana and other welfare initiatives for Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs).
Local residents expressed joy and gratitude over the high-profile visit, hoping it will bring more development projects, better infrastructure, and improved connectivity to their remote village.
This visit comes as part of PM Modi’s ongoing engagement with tribal communities across the country, aimed at bridging the gap between mainstream development and tribal aspirations while respecting their distinct identity.