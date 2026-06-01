Doctors’ Body Barred From Parliamentary Panel Meeting On NEET After BJP Objections

The Indian Medical Association was barred from attending a Parliamentary Standing Committee meeting on the NEET examination system.
BJP MPs strongly objected to the IMA’s presence, alleging that the doctors’ body had politicised the NEET issue.
The decision has sparked fresh controversy, with opposition parties accusing the government of suppressing critical voices on the ongoing NEET reforms.
The Indian Medical Association (IMA) was barred from a crucial Parliamentary Standing Committee meeting on NEET reforms after BJP members raised strong objections to its participation.
The meeting was called to discuss wide-ranging reforms in the medical entrance examination following repeated controversies, including paper leaks and irregularities. The IMA, which has been highly critical of the current NEET system and has demanded major changes, was scheduled to make a detailed presentation but was denied entry.
Sources said senior BJP MPs protested against the IMA’s inclusion, claiming the association had taken a “political stand” on the issue instead of remaining neutral. The panel ultimately decided to proceed with the meeting without the doctors’ body.
Opposition parties, including the Congress, sharply criticised the move and accused the government of trying to silence independent medical voices. They argued that excluding the IMA undermines the credibility of the parliamentary process and prevents genuine concerns of the medical fraternity from being heard.
The IMA expressed disappointment over its exclusion and reiterated its demand for a complete overhaul of the NEET examination process to restore fairness and transparency for lakhs of medical aspirants.