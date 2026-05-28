Siddaramaiah Likely to Quit Today as Congress Pushes Karnataka Leadership Change

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah is likely to resign on Thursday after meeting top Congress leaders in Delhi over a leadership transition.
Deputy CM D. K. Shivakumar is expected to replace him as part of a reported power-sharing arrangement within the Congress.
Supporters of Siddaramaiah staged protests outside his residence, while backward class groups warned the party against removing the veteran leader.
A change of guard in the three-year-old Karnataka government seems imminent, with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah seeking an appointment with Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot and will likely tender his resignation on Thursday. The move clears the path for Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar's elevation to the state's top post.
The anticipated transition follows instructions from the Congress party high command, culminating in a power-sharing arrangement after completing the halfway mark of the government's term. The 77-year-old veteran chief minister will formally speak on the matter on Thursday after hosting a breakfast for his cabinet colleagues, including Shivakumar.
Celebrations erupted among Shivakumar supporters across Bengaluru, Ramanagara and other parts of the state amid indications that their leader was set to become Karnataka's next Chief Minister. Supporters gathered near Shivakumar's residence on late Wednesday night after he returned from Delhi ahead of schedule.
Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot is not in Bengaluru at the moment, thus making it unclear when any official action will take place. Due to a family emergency, the governor reportedly departed the city at 10.30 p.m. on Wednesday and took a flight to his hometown of Mumbai around 11.30 p.m. There is currently no reservation for a return flight. Meanwhile, sources told the Indian Express that the Karnataka CMO said that Siddaramaiah would still submit his resignation to the Governor's office.
Delhi Meetings and High Command Directives
The party summoned Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar to New Delhi on Tuesday for back-to-back meetings at the Congress headquarters. The leaders met with Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, and party general secretaries K.C. Venugopal and Randeep Singh Surjewala.
During the talks, the high command reportedly asked Siddaramaiah to step down and offered him a central role with a Rajya Sabha seat, which he has not immediately accepted. Some sources indicate Siddaramaiah may have decided to step down because the message came directly from the top party leader Rahul Gandhi. Siddaramaiah previously said he would resign if the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha requested it.
Senior Congress MLA and chairperson of the Administrative Reforms Commission R.V. Deshpande said Siddaramaiah confirmed his decision to resign. The former minister said that when some MLAs insisted he should not resign, Siddaramaiah replied he had given his word to the high command and would respect it.
Surjewala arrived in Bengaluru on Wednesday and met with Siddaramaiah and other senior leaders. Surjewala clarified that Congress has not called a legislative party meeting in the state, and no other decision has been taken yet. He requested the media not to speculate on the issue, saying that the Legislature Party selects its leader, the obvious choice for CM.
Protests, Celebrations, and Political Reactions
As per reports, some even suggested the matter be discussed at a party meeting, but Siddaramaiah did not respond positively to any such suggestions.
Outside his official residence, supporters gathered to protest amid intense speculation that he may step down.
The Karnataka State Federation of Backward Class Communities also warned the Congress and its high command of agitation if Siddaramaiah is replaced. Asserting that Congress came to power because of the support of backward class and AHINDA (Kannada acronym for minorities, backward classes and Dalits) communities, federation leaders said there is no other leader of Siddaramaiah's stature in the party.