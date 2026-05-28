Siddaramaiah Likely to Quit Today as Congress Pushes Karnataka Leadership Change

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot is not in Bengaluru at the moment, thus making it unclear when any official action will take place. Due to a family emergency, the governor reportedly departed the city at 10.30 p.m. on Wednesday and took a flight to his hometown of Mumbai around 11.30 p.m. There is currently no reservation for a return flight. Meanwhile, sources told the Indian Express that the Karnataka CMO said that Siddaramaiah would still submit his resignation to the Governor's office.