Government Sanctions Over 60% Manpower Boost for Enforcement Directorate

The Union government has sanctioned more than 1,200 additional posts in the Enforcement Directorate, resulting in over 60% increase in manpower.
The boost includes 803 new Assistant Enforcement Officers, 606 Enforcement Officers, and 531 posts at senior levels, aimed at reducing pendency in investigations.
This is the first major cadre restructuring of the ED since 2010, expected to enhance the agency’s capacity to handle rising cases under PMLA and FEMA.
The Union government on Wednesday sanctioned a substantial manpower boost for the Enforcement Directorate (ED), authorising more than 1,200 additional investigators and support staff in a significant cadre restructuring exercise after nearly 15 years.
According to officials, the Ministry of Finance has approved the expansion, increasing the agency’s total sanctioned strength by over 60 per cent — from the existing 2,029 posts to 3,256. This move is expected to bolster the ED’s ability to investigate complex financial crimes, money laundering cases, and economic offences more effectively.
The additional posts are distributed across various ranks, with a major focus on field-level investigators. This includes 803 new posts of Assistant Enforcement Officer (AEO), 606 Enforcement Officers (EO), and 531 posts at Deputy Director and other senior levels. The restructuring also provides for promotions and better career progression within the agency.
The Enforcement Directorate, which enforces the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), has seen a sharp rise in its workload in recent years. With thousands of cases registered and substantial property attachments, officials have long argued for increased manpower to reduce delays in investigations and prosecutions.
A senior government official said the decision reflects the Centre’s commitment to strengthening institutions involved in combating financial crimes and black money. “This restructuring will help the ED handle its expanding mandate more efficiently and ensure faster disposal of cases,” the official noted.
The last major cadre review of the ED was conducted around 2010. Since then, the agency’s responsibilities have grown significantly, particularly after amendments to the PMLA that widened its powers.