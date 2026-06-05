Fire Breaks Out in 12th-Floor Flat at Nodia Sector 75

A fire erupted in a 12th-floor apartment of the 28-storey Ivy County society in Sector 75, Noida, around 8 a.m. on Friday.
Residents were forced to evacuate the high-rise building using staircases as thick black smoke filled the area.
No casualties or injuries have been reported following the rapid response from police and fire department teams.
A fire broke out in a 12th-floor flat of a high-rise residential society in Sector 75 on Friday morning, officials said. The incident occurred around 8 a.m. at the Ivy County society.
Flames erupted from the apartment in the 28-storey building, and the fire spread rapidly. It produced thick black smoke that was visible from nearby areas.
Officials have reported no casualties or injuries so far. The incident prompted a rapid evacuation of the premises and immediate directives from the state's leadership.
Evacuation and Response
Residents evacuated the building using the staircases when the fire broke out. Police said they emptied the entire building as a precautionary measure, and relocated occupants of neighbouring flats to a safe area.
Police and fire department teams reached the spot after receiving information. They immediately launched efforts to bring the blaze under control, an official said.
Officials are yet to ascertain the cause of the fire, and further details are awaited.
Chief Minister Directives
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took cognisance of the incident and directed officials to reach the spot immediately, according to a statement issued in Lucknow.
"He instructed the authorities to expedite relief and rescue operations and ensure proper medical treatment for the injured, if any," the statement said.
The chief minister also directed the administration to remain alert at all levels and ensure continuous monitoring of the relief efforts.