TMC Leader Jayprakash Majumdar Gets Bail in Illegal Flat Occupation Case

The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday granted bail to Trinamool Congress leader Jayprakash Majumdar, nearly a month after his arrest on the charge of illegally occupying an apartment.
Justice Ajoy Kumar Mukherjee granted him bail on the condition that he cooperate with the investigation and not intimidate witnesses in the case.
The TMC leader was arrested on June 3 on a complaint that he had occupied the flat in Salt Lake, in the eastern parts of Kolkata, for years and threatened the owner when he asked to vacate the premises or pay rent.
The property owner alleged that Majumdar took the apartment on rent in 2014 but continued occupying it despite repeated requests to vacate. It was also alleged that attempts to collect rent or seek possession of the property were met with intimidation.
Majumdar was pelted with eggs by people when the police took him to the flat on June 5 in connection with an investigation into the case.