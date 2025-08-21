Differently Abled Woman Dies By Suicide In Ghaziabad After Alleged Gangrape; Police Launch Manhunt

The 23-year-old, who had hearing and speech impairments, was found dead days after her father reported she was gangraped by three men; suspects remain absconding.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Updated on:
Differently abled woman rape case Ghaziabad Differently abled woman rape case
Based on the father’s statement, police registered a case of rape under Section 64(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. File Photo; Representational Image
Summary
  • 23-year-old differently abled woman found dead in Ghaziabad after alleged gangrape.

  • Case registered under Section 64(2) BNS; father reported the assault.

  • Police teams formed, suspects identified but not yet arrested.

Ghaziabad police said on Thursday that a 23-year-old differently abled woman, who had recently alleged that she was gangraped by three men, was found dead at her home in the early hours of the day. Officers suspect she died by suicide.

According to Indian Express, the alleged assault took place on Monday evening when the woman, who had impaired hearing and speech, went missing from her home. In his complaint, her father said she had stepped out around 7 pm without informing the family. Despite extensive efforts to trace her, she was not located until about 10 pm. On being found, she indicated that she had been raped.

Based on the father’s statement, police registered a case of rape under Section 64(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The woman, who had been undergoing treatment at a Delhi hospital, was later discovered dead at her residence during the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rural Zone) Surendranath Tiwari said, “Information was received on Monday that a woman had been raped by some people. A case was immediately registered, and teams were formed. We tasked the teams with tracking the accused using CCTV cameras and surveillance.” He added that some of the suspects had been identified, but before arrests could be made, “an unfortunate incident happened … and the woman died by suicide.”

Indian Express reported that five police teams have been deployed to identify and apprehend the accused. The officer confirmed that the woman’s body has been sent for post-mortem examination and that further legal action is being taken.

As of Thursday evening, the three accused remain at large. According to Indian Express, police have said that search operations are continuing.

Published At:
