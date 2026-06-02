Sivakarthikeyan's Seyon BTS Video Goes Viral As Actor’s Rural Look Wins Fans Online

Bhagyashri Borse And Santhosh Narayanan Add To Seyon ExcitementSivakarthikeyan's Seyon BTS video from Madurai shoot has gone viral among Tamil cinema fans.
Sivakarthikeyan’s rural look and village setting are drawing strong online reactions already.
Seyon song sequence reportedly features 1,500 dancers and large-scale commercial staging.
Sivakarthikeyan's Seyon is steadily emerging as one of the most talked-about Tamil films in production, and a newly surfaced behind-the-scenes clip has only intensified that excitement. Produced by Kamal Haasan and directed by Sivakumar Murugesan, the film recently grabbed attention after visuals from a song shoot near Madurai began circulating online.
The leaked footage has sparked conversation largely because of Sivakarthikeyan’s striking transformation. Dressed in traditional village attire, the actor appears deeply rooted in the film’s rustic setting, offering fans an early taste of what Seyon may bring to the big screen.
Sivakarthikeyan Seyon BTS video from Madurai shoot trends online
The viral visuals come from Kadavur village near Madurai, where the team is currently filming a major song sequence. Videos and photographs from the location have spread rapidly across social media, with many praising the scale of the shoot and the film’s earthy visual palette.
Reports suggest that the grand song sequence features nearly 1,500 dancers and junior artists, making it one of the film’s most ambitious schedules so far.
The behind-the-scenes footage has also highlighted the film’s commercial ambitions. Beyond the elaborate choreography, the village backdrop and festive atmosphere hint at a colourful mass entertainer designed for large-screen appeal.
Bhagyashri Borse and Santhosh Narayanan add to Seyon's excitement
Bhagyashri Borse, who joined the shoot earlier, continues filming her portions opposite Sivakarthikeyan. The actor is expected to play a significant role in the narrative, adding fresh pairing value to the project.
Music composer Santhosh Narayanan is also reportedly shaping the soundtrack with energetic and commercial numbers, further strengthening expectations around the film.
With every new glimpse from the set, Seyon appears to be gathering momentum among Tamil cinema audiences. While the makers remain guarded about larger plot details, the Madurai schedule has clearly succeeded in building curiosity around the film.