Cocktail 2 Trailer: Promises Romance And Mayhem With Shahid, Kriti And Rashmika

Cocktail 2 trailer introduces Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna’s fresh chemistry.
Homi Adajania’s romantic comedy revives the Cocktail franchise with emotional and playful chaos.
Cocktail 2 releases in theatres on June 19, 2026, after strong online buzz.
The Cocktail 2 trailer is finally here and fans of the beloved romantic comedy franchise have plenty to talk about. Directed by Homi Adajania, the sequel introduces Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna as the new faces of a story that blends friendship, attraction and emotional chaos. With vibrant visuals and sharp banter, the trailer suggests that this chapter aims to recreate the charm of the original while shaping its own identity.
The preview was unveiled at a launch event in Mumbai and quickly generated conversation online. While the original Cocktail built its popularity through emotional complexity and memorable chemistry, the sequel appears ready to double down on drama and unpredictability.
Cocktail 2 trailer brings a new love triangle
The trailer introduces Shahid Kapoor as Kunal, Kriti Sanon as Ally and Rashmika Mandanna as Diya. Their chemistry forms the emotional centre of the film, hinting at a tangled relationship full of romance, conflict and confusion.
According to Maddock Films’ trailer caption, it was stated that the story moves “from friends to lovers to chaos,” setting the tone for the film’s playful yet emotionally charged narrative.
The screenplay has been written by Tarun Jain and Luv Ranjan, while Homi Adajania returns to direct another stylish romantic comedy.
Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna on Cocktail 2
During an earlier conversation with Zoom, admiration for Rashmika was expressed by Kriti Sanon. It was said by the actor that Rashmika carries warmth and positivity and works without insecurity. Kriti also clarified that Cocktail 2 should be viewed less as a direct continuation and more as a franchise built around mood and relationships.
The original Cocktail, released in 2012 and starring Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Diana Penty, became a commercial and cultural success. The film earned over Rs 121 crore worldwide and continues to hold nostalgic value among audien
As excitement builds, the makers have kept expectations high. Cocktail 2 is scheduled to release in theatres on June 19, 2026.