Cocktail 2 Trailer: Promises Romance And Mayhem With Shahid, Kriti And Rashmika

The Cocktail 2 trailer is finally here and fans of the beloved romantic comedy franchise have plenty to talk about. Directed by Homi Adajania, the sequel introduces Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna as the new faces of a story that blends friendship, attraction and emotional chaos. With vibrant visuals and sharp banter, the trailer suggests that this chapter aims to recreate the charm of the original while shaping its own identity.