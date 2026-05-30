Brown Trailer: Karisma Kapoor Is A Broken Yet Resilient Cop, Fighting Her Own Demons In The Psychological Crime Thriller

Zee5 unveiled the trailer for Brown, directed by Abhinay Deo.
The upcoming neo-noir crime thriller, headlined by Karisma Kapoor, will premiere this June.
It also stars Jisshu Sengupta, Surya Sharma and Soni Razdan.
Zee5, on Saturday, unveiled the trailer for Brown, a neo-noir psychological crime thriller, headlined by Karisma Kapoor. Set in Kolkata, the story follows Rita Brown (played by Kapoor), who was once the city’s renowned cop, but is now a victim of alcohol and is haunted by her past.
Brown story
The city of Kolkata sees a series of brutal murders, beginning with the daughter of an influential businessman. Rita is assigned to investigate the case, which is more than a case for her and a last chance at fighting for redemption.
She teams up with Inspector Arjun (Surya Sharma), and both embark on a dark and disturbing investigation, bringing to light the corrupt and fractured system. While investigating the case, they confront their own past and trauma, trying to fight their inner demons.
It is now not only a battle to take down the killer but also to fight their buried past.
Watch Brown trailer here.
Brown promises a dark, atmospheric storytelling rooted in moral ambiguity and not a conventional procedural, but a layered crime narrative. It perfectly blends crime with psychological depth, exploring trauma, grief, and redemption. It dives deeper into its characters, their flaws and past trauma, showing their proper arcs.
Also, the music score adds to the narrative.
What Karisma Kapoor said about Brown
Karisma said Rita is “unlike any character” she has played before. She called her “flawed, vulnerable, emotionally bruised, yet incredibly resilient in the way she keeps moving forward despite everything life throws at her.”
The “emotional honesty of the writing” has driven her to the show and pushed her to explore the emotions that are very “raw and real.”
She called the journey “personal and transformative” for her.
Directed by Abhinay Deo, Brown also stars Helen and Shaan. It will premiere on June 5, 2026.