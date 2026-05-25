Brown Teaser Out: Karisma Kapoor Steps Into The Role Of A Cop In Crime Thriller Series

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
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Zee5 unveiled the teaser for Karisma Kapoor-starrer Brown, where she plays a cop.

Brown teaser
Karisma Kapoor in Brown teaser Photo: Zee5
Summary of this article

  • Karisma Kapoor is headlining Zee5's upcoming crime thriller series, Brown.

  • Directed by Abhinay Deo, Brown sees Kapoor in a de-glam look.

  • She plays a police officer, Rita Brown, who is investigating a murder case, battling her personal trauma.

Actor Karisma Kapoor is making her return to the OTT space with Zee5’s noir thriller Brown. The streaming platform launched the teaser, offering a glimpse into the dark and morally fractured world.

The upcoming series marks Kapoor’s first project since her 2020 OTT debut Mentalhood. With Brown, she has yet again dabbled in an unexplored territory, challenging herself as an actor. She is playing a fierce cop, shedding her glamorous side to get into the skin of her character.

It would be interesting to see Karisma in an intense and tougher role.

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About Brown

Based on Abheek Barua’s acclaimed 2016 novel City of Death, Brown is adapted by Diggi Sisodia, Sunayana Kumari, and Mayukh Ghosh and directed by Abhinay Deo. Set in Kolkata’s underbelly, it is an investigative drama, with Karisma playing the role of Rita Brown, an intelligent and recovering alcoholic investigative officer from the city’s Anglo-Indian community. She is assigned to solve the complex murder of a young woman from an influential family. She battles her own personal demons while investigating the case.

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Sharing Brown teaser on Instagram, the makers wrote, "When the city of joy overflows with sin, who do you call? BROWN. Coming soon, only on ZEE5 (sic)."

Brown is intense, dark and character-driven, promising to be a perfect blend of mystery, intrigue, and power-packed performances, making it one of the most thrilling titles on OTT space.

The series has already generated enough buzz as it was selected for the Berlinale Series Market Selects.

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Brown cast

Produced by Zee Studios, Brown also stars Jisshu Sengupta, Soni Razdan and Surya Sharma in significant roles.

Brown's release date is yet to be announced.

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