Brown Teaser Out: Karisma Kapoor Steps Into The Role Of A Cop In Crime Thriller Series

About Brown

Based on Abheek Barua’s acclaimed 2016 novel City of Death, Brown is adapted by Diggi Sisodia, Sunayana Kumari, and Mayukh Ghosh and directed by Abhinay Deo. Set in Kolkata’s underbelly, it is an investigative drama, with Karisma playing the role of Rita Brown, an intelligent and recovering alcoholic investigative officer from the city’s Anglo-Indian community. She is assigned to solve the complex murder of a young woman from an influential family. She battles her own personal demons while investigating the case.