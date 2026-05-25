Perfect Crown Faces Growing Backlash As Disposal Petition Gains Massive Support

Perfect Crown controversy intensified after petition gained nearly 38,000 supporters within three days.
Historical distortion claims and Northeast Project concerns fuelled widespread criticism against the drama.
Production team apologised while revising controversial audio and subtitles across OTT platforms.
The controversy surrounding Perfect Crown has entered a new phase after a national petition calling for the drama’s disposal gained strong public support. The historical fantasy series has faced growing criticism over alleged inaccuracies, cultural representation and symbolism, with many viewers arguing that the issue extends beyond creative liberty and touches upon national identity.
The petition, posted on South Korea’s National Assembly national consent petition board, accuses the drama of distorting history and incorporating imagery believed to echo disputed historical narratives. Particular concern has centred on scenes and symbolism that critics claim could lend legitimacy to foreign interpretations of Korean history.
Perfect Crown historical distortion row sparks public anger
The petitioner alleged that repeated historical verification errors and questionable creative decisions had provoked widespread outrage. It was argued by the petitioner that retroactive corrections were insufficient, especially when Korean content travels globally through OTT platforms in real time.
The petition further called for stronger action instead of limited revisions. According to the petitioner, content viewed as damaging to national identity should not be resolved through simple subtitle changes or disciplinary warnings alone.
Petition against Perfect Crown nears key milestone
The backlash intensified following episode 11, where Prince Iaan, played by Byeon Woo-seok, appeared during his coronation wearing ceremonial attire and receiving chants that viewers criticised online. The scene was widely linked by critics to concerns surrounding China’s Northeast Project and historical interpretation debates.
As criticism grew, an apology was issued by the production team. It was stated by the makers that concerns surrounding worldbuilding and historical verification were being taken seriously and that audio and subtitle revisions would be introduced across rebroadcasts and OTT versions. Director Park Jun-hwa, writer Yoo Ji-won and lead actors IU and Byeon Woo-seok also apologised.
The petition remains active until June 21. As of May 25, nearly 38,000 people had supported it, reaching approximately 77 percent of the required target for committee review.