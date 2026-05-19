Perfect Crown Controversy Deepens As Director Park Joon Hwa Breaks Down In Apology

The Perfect Crown controversy has taken an emotional turn after director Park Joon Hwa publicly apologised over the drama’s historical backlash.

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
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Perfect Crown
Perfect Crown Controversy: Park Joon Hwa Issues Emotional Apology Photo: IMDb
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Perfect Crown controversy intensified after Park Joon Hwa delivered emotional public apology.

  • IU and Byeon Woo Seok Perfect Crown apologies followed Episode 11 backlash.

  • Perfect Crown historical inaccuracies debate continued despite 13.8 per cent finale ratings success.

Perfect Crown's controversy has entered a more emotional phase after director Park Joon Hwa publicly apologised for the backlash surrounding the drama’s historical portrayal. Speaking during an interview in Seoul, the filmmaker appeared visibly distressed while addressing criticism that has followed the series in recent days. The controversy, which had already prompted apologies from the production team and lead actors IU and Byeon Woo Seok, continues to dominate discussion among K-drama viewers.

The criticism emerged after Episode 11 aired and featured Grand Prince Ian’s coronation. Viewers argued that certain ceremonial details implied Korea existed as a subordinate state rather than an independent monarchy, sparking debate around historical symbolism and national identity.

Perfect Crown historical inaccuracies trigger backlash

The controversy centred on the use of the term Cheonse instead of Manse during the coronation sequence, alongside objections regarding the crown worn by Grand Prince Ian. Critics claimed these details reflected imagery associated with Chinese subjects rather than sovereign Korean rulers.

The production team had earlier acknowledged the criticism and stated that concerns surrounding national sovereignty were being taken seriously. Soon after, IU and Byeon Woo Seok issued separate apologies, admitting that deeper consideration should have been given to the historical context portrayed onscreen.During the media interaction, responsibility for the controversy was accepted by Park Joon Hwa as the production’s representative. It was stated by the director that discomfort had been caused to viewers and that no justification could be offered.

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While speaking, Park became emotional while recalling an elderly fan who had enjoyed a ballroom dance sequence featuring IU and Byeon Woo Seok. The viewer’s warmth, he explained, made him feel even more apologetic toward audiences who had sought comfort through the drama.

Perfect Crown Controversy: IU And Byeon Woo Seok Apologise - Instagram
Perfect Crown Controversy Deepens As IU And Byeon Woo Seok Issue Emotional Apologies

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Park Joon Hwa apology turns emotional

During the media interaction, responsibility for the controversy was accepted by Park Joon Hwa as the production’s representative. It was stated by the director that discomfort had been caused to viewers and that no justification could be offered.

While speaking, Park became emotional while recalling an elderly fan who had enjoyed a ballroom dance sequence featuring IU and Byeon Woo Seok. The viewer’s warmth, he explained, made him feel even more apologetic toward audiences who had sought comfort through the drama.

Perfect Crown Episodes 11-12 Release Date, Finale Time and What to Expect - X
Perfect Crown Episodes 11-12: Release Date, Plot And What To Expect From Finale Of IU, Byeon Woo-seok's Show

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Perfect Crown concluded with its 12th episode on May 16 and recorded a personal best nationwide rating of 13.8 per cent, according to Nielsen Korea. Despite strong viewership, discussions over the drama’s historical choices continue.

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