Perfect Crown Controversy Deepens As Director Park Joon Hwa Breaks Down In Apology

The production team had earlier acknowledged the criticism and stated that concerns surrounding national sovereignty were being taken seriously. Soon after, IU and Byeon Woo Seok issued separate apologies, admitting that deeper consideration should have been given to the historical context portrayed onscreen.During the media interaction, responsibility for the controversy was accepted by Park Joon Hwa as the production’s representative. It was stated by the director that discomfort had been caused to viewers and that no justification could be offered.