Perfect Crown Controversy Deepens As Director Park Joon Hwa Breaks Down In Apology

Summary of this article
Perfect Crown controversy intensified after Park Joon Hwa delivered emotional public apology.
IU and Byeon Woo Seok Perfect Crown apologies followed Episode 11 backlash.
Perfect Crown historical inaccuracies debate continued despite 13.8 per cent finale ratings success.
Perfect Crown's controversy has entered a more emotional phase after director Park Joon Hwa publicly apologised for the backlash surrounding the drama’s historical portrayal. Speaking during an interview in Seoul, the filmmaker appeared visibly distressed while addressing criticism that has followed the series in recent days. The controversy, which had already prompted apologies from the production team and lead actors IU and Byeon Woo Seok, continues to dominate discussion among K-drama viewers.
The criticism emerged after Episode 11 aired and featured Grand Prince Ian’s coronation. Viewers argued that certain ceremonial details implied Korea existed as a subordinate state rather than an independent monarchy, sparking debate around historical symbolism and national identity.
Perfect Crown historical inaccuracies trigger backlash
The controversy centred on the use of the term Cheonse instead of Manse during the coronation sequence, alongside objections regarding the crown worn by Grand Prince Ian. Critics claimed these details reflected imagery associated with Chinese subjects rather than sovereign Korean rulers.
The production team had earlier acknowledged the criticism and stated that concerns surrounding national sovereignty were being taken seriously. Soon after, IU and Byeon Woo Seok issued separate apologies, admitting that deeper consideration should have been given to the historical context portrayed onscreen.During the media interaction, responsibility for the controversy was accepted by Park Joon Hwa as the production’s representative. It was stated by the director that discomfort had been caused to viewers and that no justification could be offered.
While speaking, Park became emotional while recalling an elderly fan who had enjoyed a ballroom dance sequence featuring IU and Byeon Woo Seok. The viewer’s warmth, he explained, made him feel even more apologetic toward audiences who had sought comfort through the drama.
Park Joon Hwa apology turns emotional
During the media interaction, responsibility for the controversy was accepted by Park Joon Hwa as the production’s representative. It was stated by the director that discomfort had been caused to viewers and that no justification could be offered.
While speaking, Park became emotional while recalling an elderly fan who had enjoyed a ballroom dance sequence featuring IU and Byeon Woo Seok. The viewer’s warmth, he explained, made him feel even more apologetic toward audiences who had sought comfort through the drama.
Perfect Crown concluded with its 12th episode on May 16 and recorded a personal best nationwide rating of 13.8 per cent, according to Nielsen Korea. Despite strong viewership, discussions over the drama’s historical choices continue.