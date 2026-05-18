Hope Teaser: Hwang Jung Min, Zo In Sung, And Jung Ho Yeon Fight Against Aliens; Cannes Sensation To Release This Fall

Summary of this article
Neon released the official teaser for Hope.
It recently premiered in Competition at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival and is a strong contender for this year’s Palme d’Or.
Written and directed by Na Hong-jin, the thriller stars Hwang Jung-min, Zo In-sung, and Jung Ho-yeon among others.
Na Hong-jin’s Hope, which premiered in Competition at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival, is a strong contender for this year’s Palme d’Or. Starring Hwang Jung-min, Zo In-sung, and Jung Ho-yeon, the sci-fi thriller received a seven-minute standing ovation at Cannes and has opened to positive reviews. Hope debuts in theatres this fall.
Hope teaser out
Hope, written by Na, follows the story of Bum Seok (Hwang Jung Min), the head of the Hopo Port branch police office located in the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ). After hearing the alarming news of a tiger being spotted, the entire village panics, confronting an unbelievable reality.
The almost 2-minute teaser opens with the village of Hopo Port being attacked by an unknown force. Humans are dead, cars are crashed and there is bloodshed everywhere. Officer Sung Ae (Jung Ho Yeon) is seen stepping out of a patrol car in the middle of the road, while Bum Seok confronts a shocking scene.
Later, in the teaser, we see Bum Seok, a village lad, Sung Ki (Zo In Sung), and Officer Sung Ae, along with others, face the aliens that attacked the village.
Watch the teaser here.
Alicia Vikander, Michael Fassbender, Taylor Russell and Cameron Britton round out the cast.
Hong Kyung-pyo has handled the cinematography, while the music is by Michael Abels. Lee Hwokyoung has taken care of the production design and editing by Kim Sunmin.
Hope is Na’s fourth film to the Cannes Film Festival, following his thriller The Chaser, screened Out of Competition in 2008; the crime-thriller The Yellow Sea, which screened in the Un Certain Regard section in 2011; and The Wailing, which screened Out of Competition in 2016.