Hope Teaser: Hwang Jung Min, Zo In Sung, And Jung Ho Yeon Fight Against Aliens; Cannes Sensation To Release This Fall

Hope teaser shows a fight between aliens and South Korean villagers. It deals with the themes of survival, resilience and hope.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Published at:
Updated on:
Published at:
Hope teaser
Hope teaser out Photo: Neon
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Neon released the official teaser for Hope.

  • It recently premiered in Competition at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival and is a strong contender for this year’s Palme d’Or.

  • Written and directed by Na Hong-jin, the thriller stars Hwang Jung-min, Zo In-sung, and Jung Ho-yeon among others.

Na Hong-jin’s Hope, which premiered in Competition at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival, is a strong contender for this year’s Palme d’Or. Starring Hwang Jung-min, Zo In-sung, and Jung Ho-yeon, the sci-fi thriller received a seven-minute standing ovation at Cannes and has opened to positive reviews. Hope debuts in theatres this fall.

Hope teaser out

Hope, written by Na, follows the story of Bum Seok (Hwang Jung Min), the head of the Hopo Port branch police office located in the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ). After hearing the alarming news of a tiger being spotted, the entire village panics, confronting an unbelievable reality.

The almost 2-minute teaser opens with the village of Hopo Port being attacked by an unknown force. Humans are dead, cars are crashed and there is bloodshed everywhere. Officer Sung Ae (Jung Ho Yeon) is seen stepping out of a patrol car in the middle of the road, while Bum Seok confronts a shocking scene.

Later, in the teaser, we see Bum Seok, a village lad, Sung Ki (Zo In Sung), and Officer Sung Ae, along with others, face the aliens that attacked the village.

Bong Joon Ho Ally Animated Film with Neon Collaboration - IMDb
Bong Joon Ho Returns With ‘Ally’, Teams Up With Neon For A Animated Debut

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Related Content
Welcome To The Jungle Teaser - IMDb
Welcome To The Jungle Teaser Brings Back Akshay Kumar’s Wildest Comedy Chaos Yet
Bandar Teaser: Bobby Deol Faces Scandal In Anurag Kashyap Film - Instagram
Bandar Teaser: Bobby Deol’s Fallen Star Faces Scandal, Arrest And Public Breakdown
Nineteen Must-See Cannes '26 Films - Illustration
Cannes 2026 | 19 Must-See Films In The 79th Edition
BEEF 2 Still - Youtube
BEEF Season 2 Review | Lee Sung Jin’s Latest Spreads The ‘Eat The Rich’ Genre Too Thin
Related Content

Watch the teaser here.

Alicia Vikander, Michael Fassbender, Taylor Russell and Cameron Britton round out the cast.

Hong Kyung-pyo has handled the cinematography, while the music is by Michael Abels. Lee Hwokyoung has taken care of the production design and editing by Kim Sunmin.

Nineteen Must-See Cannes '26 Films - Illustration
Cannes 2026 | 19 Must-See Films In The 79th Edition

BY Debanjan Dhar

Hope is Na’s fourth film to the Cannes Film Festival, following his thriller The Chaser, screened Out of Competition in 2008; the crime-thriller The Yellow Sea, which screened in the Un Certain Regard section in 2011; and The Wailing, which screened Out of Competition in 2016.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories