Bong Joon Ho Returns With ‘Ally’, Teams Up With Neon For A Animated Debut

Summary of this article
Bong Joon Ho's animated film Ally marks director’s first venture into animation.
Neon reunites with Parasite director for sixth collaboration ahead of 2027 release.
Unique ocean-set story follows piglet squid on emotional and adventurous journey.
Bong Joon Ho's Ally, an animated film, is shaping up to be one of the most intriguing projects on the horizon, as the Parasite director steps into animation for the first time. The film also marks his reunion with Neon, the distributor behind his Oscar-winning 2019 hit, signalling another major collaboration between the filmmaker and the studio.
Set in the depths of the South Pacific Ocean, Ally introduces audiences to an unusual protagonist and a world that feels both imaginative and emotionally grounded.
Bong Joon Ho's Ally animated film plot and concept
The story follows Ally, described as a curious piglet squid living in an unexplored part of the ocean. Her dream of seeing the sun and becoming part of a wildlife documentary sets the emotional core of the narrative.
That quiet world is disrupted when a mysterious aircraft crashes into the ocean, pushing Ally into an unexpected journey. Alongside a group of unlikely companions, she is forced to navigate danger while moving closer to the surface, both physically and metaphorically.
The screenplay has been written by Bong Joon Ho in collaboration with Jason Yu, continuing his tradition of blending genre with deeper themes.
Parasite director reunites with Neon for 2027 release
This project marks Bong’s sixth collaboration with Neon CEO Tom Quinn, strengthening a creative partnership that began well before Parasite. The film is being backed by CJ ENM, Penture Invest and Pathé, with Barunson C&C handling production. The North American rights have already been acquired by Neon, while distribution across other territories has been mapped out with multiple global partners.
Ally has been in development since 2019 and is currently slated for a theatrical release in 2027, positioning it as a major international animation project.