Shahid Kapoor Reacts To Alleged Paid PR Campaign Targeting Alia Bhatt Online

Shahid Kapoor stresses verification before believing industry rumours and claims.
Alia Bhatt trolling debate intensified following Cannes appearance discussions.
Actor says authenticity matters more than manufactured public perception today.
Shahid Kapoor reacts to alleged paid PR negativity against Alia Bhatt, and his comments are now drawing widespread attention across social media. While the actor stopped short of addressing the allegation directly, he shared his thoughts on rumours, perception and how narratives are often shaped within the entertainment industry.
The discussion emerged during an appearance on The Hollywood Reporter India, where claims were raised that some of the criticism directed at Alia Bhatt following her Cannes Film Festival appearance may not have been entirely organic. Shahid responded by focusing on a broader issue: the importance of verifying information before accepting it as truth.
What Shahid Kapoor said about industry rumours
Speaking about the culture of gossip and speculation, the actor explained that he prefers not to believe anything unless he has personally witnessed it.
Speaking about rumours and narratives during a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter India, Shahid Kapoor said he prefers to rely on firsthand experience rather than hearsay. "I personally never believe anything anybody says unless I am in the room or I saw it myself," Shahid said. He further added that taking things "with a pinch of salt" has helped him avoid being influenced by narratives created by others.
Why the Alia Bhatt discussion sparked attention
The conversation gained momentum after allegations surfaced that the online backlash faced by Alia Bhatt after Cannes may have been amplified through an organised campaign. However, no evidence was presented publicly and no individual was named in connection with the claim.
Rather than commenting on the allegation itself, Shahid shifted the focus to authenticity and public image. He argued that audiences today are far more aware than before and can quickly identify attempts to manufacture perception.
Shahid Kapoor on authenticity in the social media era
The actor also reflected on the realities of fame, saying that admiration and criticism are both inevitable parts of public life. He suggested that authenticity remains one of the few qualities audiences genuinely respond to in an age dominated by social media conversations.
Shahid and Alia Bhatt have previously worked together in films such as Shaandaar and Udta Punjab and currently is preping for the release of his upcoming romantic drama, Cocktail 2.
Meanwhile, Alia is preparing for the release of Alpha, Yash Raj Films' upcoming spy thriller, which is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on July 3.