Sony Circling Ridley Scott's Treasure Island Reboot Starring Hugh Jackman

According to Deadline, Sony Pictures is in advanced talks to board the project, with Scott set to direct and Jackman attached to play the pirate Blackbeard. Jack Thorne, who is immensely popular now thanks to his work on the acclaimed Netflix series Adolescence and the Lord of the Flies, wrote the screenplay. Scott’s usual home at 20th Century Studios reportedly got a first look at the package but passed, the Disney-owned studio insisting they didn’t want to handle a competing pirate project with Disney’s own current push for a new Pirates of the Caribbean film.