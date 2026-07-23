Sony Circling Ridley Scott's Treasure Island Reboot Starring Hugh Jackman

Ridley Scott will be helming a new adaptation of Treasure Island.
Hugh Jackman is leading the film.
Sony has boarded the project.
Ridley Scott is slated to direct a movie adaptation of the classic Robert Louis Stevenson novel Treasure Island, with Hugh Jackman attached to play iconic pirate Long John Silver. The story follows a young boy who uncovers the map to a legendary buried treasure, and he embarks on a treacherous sea voyage to claim a hidden fortune, only to get ensared in a deadly battle of wits with the charismatic and manipulative pirate Long John Silver.
According to Deadline, Sony Pictures is in advanced talks to board the project, with Scott set to direct and Jackman attached to play the pirate Blackbeard. Jack Thorne, who is immensely popular now thanks to his work on the acclaimed Netflix series Adolescence and the Lord of the Flies, wrote the screenplay. Scott’s usual home at 20th Century Studios reportedly got a first look at the package but passed, the Disney-owned studio insisting they didn’t want to handle a competing pirate project with Disney’s own current push for a new Pirates of the Caribbean film.
Since its publication in 1883, Treasure Island has sold more than 100 million copies worldwide and been translated into over 50 languages, making it one of the most beloved adventure novels ever written. John Musker and Ron Clements directed an animated adaptation Treasure Planet (2002), in which Joseph Gordon-Levitt voiced Jim Hawkins. Set in space and therefore leaning more science fiction, the film also featured the voices of Brian Murray as Long John Silver, Martin Short as the robot Ben and Emma Thompson as Captain Amelia. More recently, Starz’s acclaimed piracy drama Black Sails serves as a prequel to the story.
The Treasure Island project develops as Scott braces for the release of his latest film, 20th Century’s The Dog Stars in August. Jackman was recently seen in A24’s The Death of Robin Hood from filmmaker Michael Sarnoski.