‘The Great Nicobar Project Needs A Rethink’: Manish Chandi

A

Various ecosystems, swamps and hillslopes will face tremendous transformation if this project comes through, and myriad species that inhabit and depend on these ecosystems will be affected. The range of species includes flora and fauna, including various endemic species that are still being discovered on the island. Fringing reefs that protect the shores will similarly be affected by sediments that will wash onto various parts of the shoreline, and not only at the site of Galathea Bay. As a large part of the eastern and southern landscape is proposed to be redeveloped and deforested, soil erosion will be rampant and the volume of sediment flowing into the sea will be pushed back towards the shore by wave action in various places, smothering and killing coral reefs. Oceanic currents, wave action and natural processes of attrition, deposition and tidal flux under the influence of the Indian Ocean are aspects that deserve far greater scientific attention and acknowledgement than they have received so far.

Corals in Galathea Bay will not only be the only area affected, a much larger expanse of fringing reefs will be impacted. It would be pertinent to ask how many coral colonies can realistically be restored and relocated, and where such relocation can take place when corals have already evolved naturally in certain areas and not in others. What sense does this idea make when huge sections of fringing reefs will be affected? Species such as the endemic avifauna, herpetofauna and flora will also take a severe beating.