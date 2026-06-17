The Great Nicobar Debate: Prosperity, Sovereignty and the Future of an Ancient World

As protests by environmentalists against the project have gathered steam, many have started referring to the Great Nicobar as the ‘Lungs of India’ because of the presence of vast rainforests, rich mangroves, biodiversity and carbon sequestration. Spanning across one lakh hectares, the area was designated under Unesco’s Man and the Biosphere Programme in 2013. While forest area is about 85 per cent of the island, the area designated for the project is nearly 15 per cent of the thickly forested area, making it nearly a quarter of all the forest land diverted in the past three years across the country. Some flora and fauna are absolutely exclusive to the region and must not be touched, feel environmentalists. However, they believe environmental assessment for the project was treated as a procedural hurdle rather than an independent safeguard.