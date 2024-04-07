'Rumours have the power of facts if people are willing to act on them': Anjan Sundaram

Sample this: So the war had set the pigs free. And this, what Lewis had said: People are dying, and you’re worried about the birds. It was heartening to read the pigs scene and while ‘free’ was used as an adjective, I was thinking of it as a verb while re/reading the sentence/paragraph—its subliminal reference to everyone’s situation where you were at perhaps? Then, perhaps humans are hard-wired to imagine themselves at the top of the scheme of things, which perhaps made Lewis say what he did. So, I was wondering if I am reading more into the pigs scene than you wanted to highlight, and if it was your intention (with the second sentence) to share that if we discriminate between species and place more importance in one over the other, then it won’t take us much time—and it hasn’t it seems—to discriminate within and creating divisions ... people of a faith over others?