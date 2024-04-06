Salma's Poems Are A Journey Through The Many Battles Of An Indian Woman’s Life

The curator of the book Chandana Dutta conceived the idea of compiling Salma’s most prominent poems during a literature festival. At the very end of the book, in an interview with Dutta, Salma opens-up about her life, poetry, religion, the way she perceives her community, the country, its politics and many other significant topics. It is important since it is coming from a woman who has strong opinions, and the courage to spill them out without being hesitant about her choice of words. Even after living under an oppressive marriage, with stringent in-laws, her hunger to have an identity of her own sets an important example for those who believe that any kind of obligation is the end of the line. It is important to find a way to a place where freedom is not a namesake, but a body with a silhouette and a shadow of its own. It is as real as anything can be. The essays of Perumal Murugan, Kannan Sundaram, and Meena Kandasamy enunciate the works of Salma and her life.