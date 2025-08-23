Sports

Brussels Diamond League: Jefferson-Wooden Reigns Supreme In Women's 100m; Weber Wins Men's Javelin Throw

Melissa Jefferson-Wooden continued her glorious run in the 100m this season with victory at the Brussels Diamond League meeting on Friday (22 August, 2025). Jefferson-Wooden eased past defending women's 100m world champion Sha'Carri Richardson to win the race in 10.76 seconds at the King Baudouin Stadium. Later, in a field devoid of Neeraj Chopra, Julian Weber stood tall to claim victory in the men's javelin throw with a towering 89.65m effort in his fourth attempt. Anderson Peters and Julius Yego meanwhile did enough to make the cut for the grand finale in Zurich.

Melissa Jefferson-Wooden, of the United States, poses after winning the women 100 meters during the Memorial Van Damme Diamond League athletics meet at the King Baudouin stadium, in Brussels.

Melissa Jefferson-Wooden, of the United States, poses after winning the women 100 meters during the Memorial Van Damme Diamond League athletics meet at the King Baudouin stadium, in Brussels.

Melissa Jefferson-Wooden, of the United States, approaches the finish line ahead of Sha'Carri Richardson, of the United States, and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, of Jamaica, to win the women 100 meters during the Memorial Van Damme Diamond League athletics meet at the King Baudouin stadium, in Brussels.

Melissa Jefferson-Wooden, of the United States, crosses the finish line ahead of Sha'Carri Richardson, of the United States, and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, of Jamaica, to win the women 100 meters during the Memorial Van Damme Diamond League athletics meet at the King Baudouin stadium, in Brussels.

Julian Weber, of Germany, celebrates after winning the men javelin throw during the Memorial Van Damme Diamond League athletics meet at the King Baudouin stadium, in Brussels.

Julian Weber, of Germany, makes an attempt in the men javelin throw during the Memorial Van Damme Diamond League athletics meet at the King Baudouin stadium, in Brussels.

