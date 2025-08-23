Melissa Jefferson-Wooden, of the United States, poses after winning the women 100 meters during the Memorial Van Damme Diamond League athletics meet at the King Baudouin stadium, in Brussels.
Melissa Jefferson-Wooden, of the United States, approaches the finish line ahead of Sha'Carri Richardson, of the United States, and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, of Jamaica, to win the women 100 meters during the Memorial Van Damme Diamond League athletics meet at the King Baudouin stadium, in Brussels.
Melissa Jefferson-Wooden, of the United States, crosses the finish line ahead of Sha'Carri Richardson, of the United States, and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, of Jamaica, to win the women 100 meters during the Memorial Van Damme Diamond League athletics meet at the King Baudouin stadium, in Brussels.
Julian Weber, of Germany, celebrates after winning the men javelin throw during the Memorial Van Damme Diamond League athletics meet at the King Baudouin stadium, in Brussels.
Julian Weber, of Germany, makes an attempt in the men javelin throw during the Memorial Van Damme Diamond League athletics meet at the King Baudouin stadium, in Brussels.