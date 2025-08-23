Sports

Brussels Diamond League: Jefferson-Wooden Reigns Supreme In Women's 100m; Weber Wins Men's Javelin Throw

Melissa Jefferson-Wooden continued her glorious run in the 100m this season with victory at the Brussels Diamond League meeting on Friday (22 August, 2025). Jefferson-Wooden eased past defending women's 100m world champion Sha'Carri Richardson to win the race in 10.76 seconds at the King Baudouin Stadium. Later, in a field devoid of Neeraj Chopra, Julian Weber stood tall to claim victory in the men's javelin throw with a towering 89.65m effort in his fourth attempt. Anderson Peters and Julius Yego meanwhile did enough to make the cut for the grand finale in Zurich.