NRI Industrialist Lord Swraj Paul Passes Away In London At 94

- Lord Swraj Paul passed away in London on Thursday evening at the age of 94
- Lord Paul was regularly featured in the Sunday Times Rich List, ranked this year at 81st with an estimated wealth of £2 billion.
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Lord Paul
Leading NRI industrialist and philanthropist Lord Swraj Paul passed away in London on Thursday evening at the age of 94, family sources confirmed. The founder of the UK-based Caparo Group of industries had been unwell and was recently hospitalised. He breathed his last surrounded by family members.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Lord Paul, hailing his contributions to industry, philanthropy and public service. “Deeply saddened by the passing of Shri Swaraj Paul Ji. His contributions to industry, philanthropy and public service in the UK, and his unwavering support for closer ties with India will always be remembered. I fondly recall our many interactions. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti,” the Prime Minister said.
Born in Jalandhar, Lord Paul moved to the UK in the 1960s to seek treatment for his daughter Ambika, who later succumbed to cancer at the age of four. In her memory, he established the Ambika Paul Foundation, which has since supported global education and health initiatives. One of its major beneficiaries has been the Ambika Paul Children’s Zoo at the London Zoo, where she had spent many happy moments.
Lord Paul also honoured the memories of his late son Angad, who died in 2015, and his wife Aruna, who passed away in 2022, through philanthropic endeavours. In 2023, he inaugurated the Lady Aruna Swraj Paul Hall at the Indian Gymkhana Club in London, calling it a tribute to his wife of 65 years.
A member of the House of Lords, Lord Paul was regularly featured in the Sunday Times Rich List, ranked this year at 81st with an estimated wealth of £2 billion. Caparo Group, his steel and engineering multinational, operates across more than 40 sites globally, including in the UK, India, North America, and the Middle East. His son, Akash Paul, currently chairs Caparo India and serves as Director of the group.