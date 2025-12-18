Lalit Modi Hosts Pre-Birthday Party For Vijay Mallya In London

The gathering was attended by several high-profile guests, including actor Idris Elba, fashion designer Manoviraj Khosla and Biocon chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw.
Both Modi and Mallya are economic offenders; Mallya left India in 2016 after defaulting on over $1 billion in debt and, despite losing his final appeal against extradition in the UK in 2020, is believed to still be living in London.
The fugitive former IPL chief Lalit Modi hosted a pre-birthday party for fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya at his residence in London, United Kingdom.
The two were seen in a photo together posted on X by photographer Jim Rydell, who was also present at the celebrations.
"Thank you to Lalit K Modi for hosting a fabulous pre-70th Birthday party in honour of Vijay Mallya last night at his beautiful London Home," he said on X.
Lalit Modi responded to the post by saying, "Thank you all for coming and celebrating my friend Vijay Mallya's pre-birthday bash at my house."
Actor Idris Elba and fashion designer Manoviraj Khosla were also present at the party. Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw was seen in two pictures, one alongside Khosla and another in which she was conversing with Elba, NDTV reported.
In late 2018, a London court ruled that he could be extradited to India to face charges. Two years later, in 2020, he lost his final appeal against extradition at the High Court in London. Despite this, he is believed to still be living in the UK capital.