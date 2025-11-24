In Society, There Are Both Sita Maiyas and Surpanakhas: Ex-CJI UU Lalit

Former Chief Justice of India (CJI) Uday Umesh Lalit delivered a poignant keynote on November 16, 2025, at the Ekam Nyaay Conference,"Shaping an Equal and Just Bharat", held at the Constitution Club of India, emphasizing the need to address men's issues without undermining women's rights. Drawing from the Ramayana, Justice Lalit remarked, "There are Sita Maiyas but there are Surpanakhas as well in the society," symbolizing virtuous women like Goddess Sita alongside manipulative figures like the demoness Surpanakha, to highlight the existence of false allegations that ensnare innocent men in protracted legal battles. Speaking ahead of International Men's Day on November 19, he stressed that discussions on men's challenges are essential for a "fair and well-rounded legal system," not an assault on gender justice.