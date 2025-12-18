Satwik-Chirag Vs Fajar-Shohibul Fikri Live Score, BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Indian Duo Eye Second Win

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty vs Fajar Alfian-Muhammad Shohibul Fikri Live Score, BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Catch play-by-play updates of the BWF World Tour Finals 2025 clash between Indian duo Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty and Fajar Alfian-Muhammad Shohibul Fikri on Thursday, 18 December

Minal Tomar
Minal Tomar
Updated on:
Updated on:
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty Vs Alfian-Shohibul Fikri Live Score, BWF World Tour Finals
Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy in action in the BWF World Championships 2025. | Photo: X/BAI_media
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty vs Fajar Alfian-Muhammad Shohibul Fikri Live Score, BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the BWF World Tour Finals 2025 clash between Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty and Fajar Alfian-Muhammad Shohibul Fikri. India’s men’s doubles pair will face Indonesia’s duo in their second match of the tournament in Hangzhou, China, on Thursday. The Indian pair trail 0-1 in head-to-head encounters but come off a strong opening win over Paris Olympics silver medallists Liang and Wang. The top two teams from the round-robin stage will advance to the semi-finals.
LIVE UPDATES

Satwik-Chirag Vs Fajar-Shohibul Fikri Live Score, BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Streaming Info

The BWF World Tour Finals 2025 will be live-streamed in India on the JioHotstar app and website. Fans can also catch the action on TV via Sports 18 3 and Sports 18 1HD channels.

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty Vs Fajar Alfian-Muhammad Shohibul Fikri Live Score, BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Hello!

Hello and welcome back to our live blog! India’s men’s doubles duo, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, are gearing up, stay tuned as the badminton action will begin shortly.

