Sarfaraz Khan Shines In Buchi Babu Trophy, Boosts India Selection Hopes

"I was so excited about this Kanga League match that the reporting time was 8.30am, but I reached at 8am only. More than being satisfied with my performance, I was delighted to be able to spend time in the middle. The pitch was not easy to bat on, and I even got hit on my helmet once. Also, there was a thick grass cover across the outfield so boundaries were hard to come by,” Sarfaraz told Mid-Day.