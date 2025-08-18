Sarfaraz Khan Shines In Buchi Babu Trophy, Boosts India Selection Hopes

Sarfaraz Khan slammed a century off 92 balls against TNCA XI. His Buchi Babu Trophy performance has arrived at a critical juncture, with both T20 and Test squad announcements imminent and significant public and media focus on his selection prospects

Sarfaraz Khan. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
  • Sarfaraz Khan has smashed a cetury for Mumbai in the Buchi Babu Trophy

  • Sarfaraz scored his century off 92 balls against TNCA XI

  • Sarfaraz is aiming for an India comeback after missing out from the England's tour

Sarfaraz Khan’s rapid century for Mumbai in the Buchi Babu Trophy on August 18, 2025, has intensified calls for his inclusion in India’s national cricket team, with selectors watching closely. "I am proud to represent Mumbai and always strive for national honours," Khan said post-match.

The 27-year-old delivered a standout performance for Mumbai, scoring a century off 92 balls against TNCA XI. Coming to the crease with Mumbai struggling at 98/3, he stabilized the innings, building a 100-run partnership with Aakash Parkar. His innings featured nine fours and three sixes, ultimately helping his team regain control and post a competitive first-innings total.

India are scheduled to host the West Indies from October 2 to 14, with matches in Ahmedabad and Delhi, followed by two Tests against South Africa in Kolkata from November 14-18 and in Guwahati from November 22-26. Both series are part of the ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 cycle.

Sarfaraz Khan's Aggressive Batting And Recent Weight Loss

Sarfaraz's aggressive batting and ability to rescue the innings under pressure were widely reported in Indian cricket coverage, with the Buchi Babu Trophy match drawing significant attention from selectors and fans alike.

This knock against TNCA XI emphasises his consistent domestic performance despite being overlooked for the national team. Over the past two months, he has also reduced his weight by 17 kilograms, enhancing his fitness levels. This physical transformation, coupled with his on-field achievements, strengthens his case for a recall to the Indian cricket team.

Following his participation in the Buchi Babu Invitational Tournament, Sarfaraz will join the West Zone team for the Duleep Trophy, to be played from August 28 to September 11. Sarfaraz will be a part of the Shardul Thakur-led West Zone team.

Sarfaraz Khan’s Post-Match Reactions

Sarfaraz Khan expressed determination and pride in representing Mumbai and vying for national honours. He advocated for young Mumbai cricketers to participate in traditional tournaments like the Kanga League. Khan also referenced inspiration drawn from past greats like Sachin Tendulkar and Sunil Gavaskar, signalling both his hunger for a national recall and his commitment to the long domestic grind.

"I was so excited about this Kanga League match that the reporting time was 8.30am, but I reached at 8am only. More than being satisfied with my performance, I was delighted to be able to spend time in the middle. The pitch was not easy to bat on, and I even got hit on my helmet once. Also, there was a thick grass cover across the outfield so boundaries were hard to come by,” Sarfaraz told Mid-Day.

"During my childhood, I heard a lot of stories from my father [coach Naushad Khan] about how Sunil Gavaskar sir once turned up for a Kanga League match despite returning from England the same morning. So, Musheer [younger brother] and I have always taken pride in playing this tournament," he added. "I played my last Kanga League match three years ago. I was going through the league fixture book before this game and saw my name in it for scoring a century in 2018 and it felt nice.

His Buchi Babu Trophy performance has arrived at a critical juncture, with both T20 and Test squad announcements imminent and significant public and media focus on his selection prospects.

Sarfaraz Khan last played for India in the third and final Test against visiting New Zealand at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. He has 371 runs, including a century, in six Test matches. The explosive right-handed batter is yet to play for India in the other two formats.

