Sarfaraz Khan Finds Support From Siddhesh Lad Amid Poor Ranji Trophy Form

Sarfaraz Khan is suffering from a poor batting form after scoring only 95 runs in Mumbai’s first three matches of the ongoing Ranji Trophy season

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Updated on:
Sarfaraz Khan Finds Support From Siddhesh Lad Amid Poor Ranji Trophy Form
Sarfaraz Khan. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Sarfaraz Khan has endured a poor start to the 2025 Ranji Trophy season

  • Mumbai teammate Siddhesh Lad publicly backed him to bounce back

  • Sarfaraz Khan's last five innings scores are: 42, 32, 1, 15 and 5

Young India batter Sarfaraz Khan is having a rough time in the onoging Ranji Trophy season. The star batter has been scoring runs constatnly in the domestic cricuit for many years.

However, his last five innings saw him scoring only 42, 32, 1, 15 and 5 in the ongoing Ranji Trophy. This came as a shock for the viewers who have seen him piling big scores for Mumbai in almost every innings hea featured.

Siddhes Lad Backs Sarfaraz Khan

In this tough phase of his career, Sarfaraz Khan's Mumbai teammate Sidddhes Lad has come forward in defense of the young batter. "At the end of the day, he is a human being and everyone makes some mistakes,” Siddhesh Lad said. “There is always that (rough) patch for big players. If we look at the last 4-5 years, he has consistently scored runs.”

Interestingly, Sarfaraz’s statistics back the belief in his potential. In 58 first-class games, he has piled up 4,780 runs at a stellar average of 63.73, featuring 16 centuries and 15 fifties, numbers that make him one of India’s most consistent red-ball performers in recent times.

Related Content
Related Content

However, a consistent run in the Test side still remains out of reach. So far, Sarfaraz Khan has represented India in six Tests, amassing 371 runs, which include a century and three half-centuries, a solid start for a player still finding his footing at the international level.

Sarfaraz Khan's snubs From India's national and A squad

After being overlooked for India’s senior Test squad for both the England tour and the home series against the West Indies, Sarfaraz Khan faced another setback when he was left out of the India A side for the ongoing South Africa series. The repeated omissions have raised questions about his place in the selectors’ long-term plans.

The right-hander had shown tremendous promise following his Test debut in 2024, a breakthrough year in which he notched up three half-centuries and a hundred. However, that early momentum appears to have stalled, leaving his international journey at a frustrating crossroads.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025, News updates, Women's World Cup Schedule, women's world cup teams' Squad, Women's WC points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Cricket's Return To Olympics Will Strengthen Bond With India: IOC President Kirsty Coventry

  2. MS Dhoni Set To Play IPL 2026, Confirms CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan

  3. ICC Announces Expansion Of Women’s ODI World Cup To 10 Teams In 2029 Edition

  4. Dasun Shanaka Named Sri Lanka T20I Vice-Captain For Tri-Series Against Pakistan And Zimbabwe

  5. Sarfaraz Khan Finds Support From Siddhesh Lad Amid Poor Ranji Trophy Form

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Elena Rybakina Reaches WTA Finals Summit Clash With Comeback Win Over Jessica Pegula

  2. ATP Athens Open: Novak Djokovic Downs Yannick Hanfmann To Reach Final

  3. WTA Finals 2025: Aryna Sabalenka Eliminates Coco Gauff To Enter Last Four In Riyadh

  4. Jannik Sinner Beats Felix Auger-Aliassime In Paris Masters Final, Reclaims No. 1 Spot

  5. Jannik Sinner Clinches Paris Masters, Reclaims World No. 1 Ranking

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  2. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  3. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  4. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Bengaluru Weather: Thunderstorms Expected with Moderate Air Quality

  2. Mumbai AQI Update: Thick Smog Blankets City as Air Quality Deteriorates to Unhealthy Levels

  3. Police Must Furnish Grounds Of Arrest In Writing, Or Arrest Is Illegal: SC

  4. Tiger Attack Kills Farmer In Mysuru; Safaris Suspended In Nagarahole And Bandipur

  5. Day In Pics: November 07, 2025

Entertainment News

  1. DIFF 2025 : Kuchar Review | An Unconventional Exploration Of Female Desire Sans Shame

  2. Jatadhara Review | In This Supernatural Mess, The Spirit Is Willing But The Screenplay Is Weak

  3. DIFF 2025: Khooh Waala Ghar Review | Of Dust, Debt & Love’s Faint Flicker

  4. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  5. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

US News

  1. Trump Says U.S. Will Boycott G-20 In South Africa, Cites Concerns Over Treatment Of White Farmers

  2. Zohran Mamdani Takes New York: NYC Elects A Muslim Mayor Not Afraid To Call Out Israel’s Policies

  3. Democratic Candidate Mikie Sherrill Elected As New Jersey Governor

  4. New York Mayoral Polls: Zohran Mamdani Wins New York City’s Mayoral Election

  5. Trump Threatens Military Action in Nigeria Over Attacks on Christians

World News

  1. Hasina Admits ‘Mistakes’ by Security Forces, Questions Legitimacy of Upcoming Bangladesh Polls

  2. Trump Says He May Visit India Next Year, Praises PM Modi As 'A Great Man'

  3. Indonesia: Explosion at Jakarta Mosque Injures Over 50 Worshippers During Friday Prayers

  4. The Password For Lourve Security Was ‘Louvre’: Years of Security Lapses Exposed After Paris Heist

  5. UN Reports Largest Rohingya Influx Into Bangladesh Since 2017 Amid Escalating Crisis In Myanmar

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, November 8, 2025: What’s in Store for Virgo, Scorpio, Aquarius & More

  2. Weekly Horoscope For November 9–15, 2025: Positive Changes And New Beginnings Await Aries, Virgo, And Pisces

  3. Echoes of the Dispossessed: Silence and Survival in Madhya Pradesh’s Adivasi Heartlands

  4. Chirag Paswan: NDA’s Rising Voice Eyes Bigger Role In Bihar 2025

  5. Bihar Elections | The Issue Of Paper Leaks Gets Sidelined As The Jobs Narrative Takes Centre Stage

  6. Indian National Held By RSF Militia In Sudan; Efforts Underway For His Release

  7. MS Dhoni Set To Play IPL 2026, Confirms CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan

  8. Trump Says U.S. Will Boycott G-20 In South Africa, Cites Concerns Over Treatment Of White Farmers