Sarfaraz Khan Finds Support From Siddhesh Lad Amid Poor Ranji Trophy Form

Sarfaraz Khan has endured a poor start to the 2025 Ranji Trophy season
Mumbai teammate Siddhesh Lad publicly backed him to bounce back
Sarfaraz Khan's last five innings scores are: 42, 32, 1, 15 and 5
Young India batter Sarfaraz Khan is having a rough time in the onoging Ranji Trophy season. The star batter has been scoring runs constatnly in the domestic cricuit for many years.
However, his last five innings saw him scoring only 42, 32, 1, 15 and 5 in the ongoing Ranji Trophy. This came as a shock for the viewers who have seen him piling big scores for Mumbai in almost every innings hea featured.
Siddhes Lad Backs Sarfaraz Khan
In this tough phase of his career, Sarfaraz Khan's Mumbai teammate Sidddhes Lad has come forward in defense of the young batter. "At the end of the day, he is a human being and everyone makes some mistakes,” Siddhesh Lad said. “There is always that (rough) patch for big players. If we look at the last 4-5 years, he has consistently scored runs.”
Interestingly, Sarfaraz’s statistics back the belief in his potential. In 58 first-class games, he has piled up 4,780 runs at a stellar average of 63.73, featuring 16 centuries and 15 fifties, numbers that make him one of India’s most consistent red-ball performers in recent times.
However, a consistent run in the Test side still remains out of reach. So far, Sarfaraz Khan has represented India in six Tests, amassing 371 runs, which include a century and three half-centuries, a solid start for a player still finding his footing at the international level.
Sarfaraz Khan's snubs From India's national and A squad
After being overlooked for India’s senior Test squad for both the England tour and the home series against the West Indies, Sarfaraz Khan faced another setback when he was left out of the India A side for the ongoing South Africa series. The repeated omissions have raised questions about his place in the selectors’ long-term plans.
The right-hander had shown tremendous promise following his Test debut in 2024, a breakthrough year in which he notched up three half-centuries and a hundred. However, that early momentum appears to have stalled, leaving his international journey at a frustrating crossroads.