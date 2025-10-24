Sarfaraz Khan Doesn't Need To Play India 'A': Star All-rounder Makes Big Claim

Sarfaraz Khan's ommission from India A squad has ignited controversy
Mumbai captain Shardul Thakur has said that Sarfaraz does not need India A
Thakur says Sarfaraz is good enough to make an India comeback directly from Ranji Trophy
Shardul Thakur believes Sarfaraz Khan does not need to play for India A side as he is good enough to make the senior Indian team directly from the Mumbai Ranji set-up. Khan's exclusion from the senior Test side and also from India A team has stirred a controversy with opposition leaders also calling the ouster of the Mumbai batter unfair.
Sarfaraz has played six Tests for India but has been consistently ignored since late last year. However, Thakur, who is captaining Mumbai in the ongoing Ranji Trophy, thinks that Sarfaraz is good enough to make a comeback.
"Nowadays, for the India A side, they look at boys, who they want to prepare for international cricket," India all-rounder and Mumbai captain Thakur told the media.
"Sarfraz doesn't need India A game to play international cricket. If he gets back to scoring again, he can straight away go and play Test series also," he said.
"He is coming from injury lay-off. But before that, he scored two-three centuries in the Buchi Babu Trophy before getting injured.
"Coming back against J&K in the previous match, he had a nice 40 (42). It was very unfortunate to have been run out. But for him, I don't think playing India A is important," Thakur said.
Thakur will be leading Mumbai as they now take on Chhattisgarh for their first home game.
Sarfaraz Khan controversy
Congress spokesperson Shama Mohamed ignited controversy on Wednesday by questioning whether Sarfaraz was excluded from the India A cricket squad due to his surname. Other politicians too have asked questions along similar lines.