Buchi Babu Invitational: Sarfaraz Khan’s Counter-Attacking Ton Lifts Mumbai

Sarfaraz Khan’s attacking 111 rescued Mumbai from a shaky start against Haryana in the Buchi Babu Invitational. Shams Mulani provided support with an unbeaten 50, while elsewhere, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Arshin Kulkarni powered Maharashtra with big hundreds. Bowlers Shashank Tiwary and Rahul Prasad also starred with five-wicket hauls

Srafaraz Khan
Buchi Babu Invitational: Sarfaraz Khan's Counter-Attacking Ton Lifts Mumbai
  • Sarfaraz Khan struck 111 to bail Mumbai out of early trouble against Haryana.

  • Ruturaj Gaikwad (133) and Arshin Kulkarni (146) powered Maharashtra to 440.

  • Shashank Tiwary (5/54) and Rahul Prasad (5/44) shone with the ball in other matches.

India batter Sarfaraz Khan struck a brilliant counter-attacking century to rescue Mumbai from early jitters against Haryana in their All India Buchi Babu Invitational Tournament clash on Tuesday.

Sarfaraz Khan Rescues Mumbai

Opting to bat first at the MRF Pachaiyappa's Ground, Mumbai slipped from a strong 69 for no loss to 84 for four after losing Musheer Khan (30), Divyaansh Saxena (46), Pragnesh Kanpillewar (3), and Suryansh Shedge (1) in quick succession.

File photo of India cricketer Sarfaraz Khan. - BCCI
Mumbai Vs TNCA XI Preview, Buchi Babu: Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Sarfaraz Khan In Focus

BY PTI

Just when Mumbai looked in deep trouble, Sarfaraz took charge with an aggressive 112-ball 111, decorated with nine boundaries and five sixes. The right-hander, who had earlier scored 138 against TNCA XI in the same event, brought up his hundred in style, launching a six off his 99th delivery.

Mulani Steadies, Kotian Misses Fifty

Shams Mulani supported Sarfaraz with a fighting 50 not out, ensuring Mumbai continued to build after the middle-order collapse. Tanush Kotian narrowly missed his half-century, falling for 48. At stumps, Mumbai reached 346 for nine, recovering strongly from early setbacks.

Gaikwad, Kulkarni Shine for Maharashtra

In another fixture, India opener Ruturaj Gaikwad roared back to form with a fluent 133 off 144 balls (10x4s, 4x6s), while youngster Arshin Kulkarni stole the show with 146 (190 balls, 16x4s, 1x6). Maharashtra piled up 440 against Himachal Pradesh before being bowled out. Prince Thakur starred with the ball for Himachal, claiming a superb 7/144.

Tiwary, Prasad Impress with the Ball

Chhattisgarh’s Shashank Tiwary picked 5/54 to dismiss TNCA President’s XI for 266. In reply, Chhattisgarh ended the day at 4/0. Meanwhile, TNCA XI fought back strongly with Chandrasekar DT’s three wickets reducing Bengal to 58 for four. Bengal’s Rahul Prasad also impressed, returning figures of 5/44.

