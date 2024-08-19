Cricket

Buchi Babu Trophy 2024 Live Streaming: Remaining Rounds, schedule, When, Where To Watch

Renowned Indian cricketers, including national players such as Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, and Ishan Kishan, are featured in the Buchi Babu Trophy. Here's all the details you need to know about the Indian domestic cricket tournament

Ishan Kishan at the Buchi Babu Trophy 2024. Photo: X | TNCA Cricket
The Buchi Babu Trophy 2024 commenced on August 15, Thursday, and has completed its first round on Sunday. Team Jharkhand and Railways celebrated victories, now the second round is scheduled to take place from August 21-24. (More Cricket News)

The Buchi Babu Trophy, named after Mothavarapu Venkata Mahipathi Naidu, is one of India's oldest domestic cricket tournaments. It serves as a lead-up to the Duleep Trophy in September and the Ranji Trophy in October. The tournament made a comeback in 2023 after a six-year hiatus.

Renowned Indian cricketers, including national players such as Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, and Ishan Kishan, are featured in the Buchi Babu Trophy. (*Note: The official squad and the participation of the above players are not yet confirmed)

Twelve teams are participating in the tournament: 10 state teams, 1 from the railways, and 2 from Tamil Nadu. These teams are divided into four groups:

Group A: Madhya Pradesh, Hyderabad and Jharkhand

Group B: Railways, Gujarat and TNCA President’s XI

Group C: Haryana, TNCA XI and Mumbai

Group D: Jammu and Kashmir, Chattisgarh and Baroda

Buchi Babu Trophy First-Round Result (August 15-18)

Jharkhand wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan - File
Buchi Babu 2024 Round 1 Wrap: Jharkhand Edge Past Madhya Pradesh; Haryana Frustrate Mumbai

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Madhya Pradesh vs Jharkhand, Tirunelveli:

JHA: 289 & 175-8

MP: 225 & 238-10

Jharkhand won the match against Madhya Pradesh by two wickets

Railways vs Gujarat, Salem:

RLW: 570

GJ: 227 & 342

Railways beat Gujarat by 139 runs

Mumbai vs Haryana, Coimbatore:

HR: 419

MUM: 245 & 321

Haryana drew with Mumbai

Jammu & Kashmir vs Chattisgarh, Natham:

JK: 278 & 276

CG: 587-9d

Chhattisgarh drew with Jammu and Kashmir

Round 2 (August 21-24)

Jharkhand vs Hyderabad, Tirunelveli

Railways vs TNCA President’s XI, Salem

Haryana vs TNCA XI, Coimbatore

Jammu & Kashmir vs Baroda, Natham

Round 3 (August 27-30)

Madhya Pradesh vs Hyderabad, Tirunelveli

Gujarat vs TNCA President’s XI, Salem

Mumbai vs TNCA XI, Coimbatore

Baroda vs Chattisgarh, Natham

Semi-finals (September 2-5)

Winner Group A vs Winner Group B, Tirunelveli

Winner Group C vs Winner Ground D, Natham

Final (September 8-11)

Winner of Semi-final 1 vs Winner of Semi-final 2

Where To Watch Buchi Babu Trophy 2024?

The Buchi Babu Trophy 2024 cricket matches will be available to live stream on the TNCA app and the TNCA official YouTube channel.

