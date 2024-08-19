Buchi Babu Trophy 2024 Live Streaming: Remaining Rounds, schedule, When, Where To Watch

The Buchi Babu Trophy 2024 commenced on August 15, Thursday, and has completed its first round on Sunday. Team Jharkhand and Railways celebrated victories, now the second round is scheduled to take place from August 21-24. (More Cricket News)
The Buchi Babu Trophy, named after Mothavarapu Venkata Mahipathi Naidu, is one of India's oldest domestic cricket tournaments. It serves as a lead-up to the Duleep Trophy in September and the Ranji Trophy in October. The tournament made a comeback in 2023 after a six-year hiatus.
Renowned Indian cricketers, including national players such as Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, and Ishan Kishan, are featured in the Buchi Babu Trophy. (*Note: The official squad and the participation of the above players are not yet confirmed)
Twelve teams are participating in the tournament: 10 state teams, 1 from the railways, and 2 from Tamil Nadu. These teams are divided into four groups:
Group A: Madhya Pradesh, Hyderabad and Jharkhand
Group B: Railways, Gujarat and TNCA President’s XI
Group C: Haryana, TNCA XI and Mumbai
Group D: Jammu and Kashmir, Chattisgarh and Baroda
Buchi Babu Trophy First-Round Result (August 15-18)
Madhya Pradesh vs Jharkhand, Tirunelveli:
JHA: 289 & 175-8
MP: 225 & 238-10
Jharkhand won the match against Madhya Pradesh by two wickets
Railways vs Gujarat, Salem:
RLW: 570
GJ: 227 & 342
Railways beat Gujarat by 139 runs
Mumbai vs Haryana, Coimbatore:
HR: 419
MUM: 245 & 321
Haryana drew with Mumbai
Jammu & Kashmir vs Chattisgarh, Natham:
JK: 278 & 276
CG: 587-9d
Chhattisgarh drew with Jammu and Kashmir
Round 2 (August 21-24)
Jharkhand vs Hyderabad, Tirunelveli
Railways vs TNCA President’s XI, Salem
Haryana vs TNCA XI, Coimbatore
Jammu & Kashmir vs Baroda, Natham
Round 3 (August 27-30)
Madhya Pradesh vs Hyderabad, Tirunelveli
Gujarat vs TNCA President’s XI, Salem
Mumbai vs TNCA XI, Coimbatore
Baroda vs Chattisgarh, Natham
Semi-finals (September 2-5)
Winner Group A vs Winner Group B, Tirunelveli
Winner Group C vs Winner Ground D, Natham
Final (September 8-11)
Winner of Semi-final 1 vs Winner of Semi-final 2
Where To Watch Buchi Babu Trophy 2024?
The Buchi Babu Trophy 2024 cricket matches will be available to live stream on the TNCA app and the TNCA official YouTube channel.