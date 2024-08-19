Cricket

Buchi Babu 2024 Round 1 Wrap: Jharkhand Edge Past Madhya Pradesh; Haryana Frustrate Mumbai

The 2024 Buchi Babu tournament kicked off on Thursday, August 15, and the first round saw four matches taking place - where Madhya Pradesh took on Jharkhand, Railways met Gujarat. Haryana crossed swords with Mumbai, whereas Chhattisgarh went head to head with Jammu and Kashmir