Cricket

Buchi Babu 2024 Round 1 Wrap: Jharkhand Edge Past Madhya Pradesh; Haryana Frustrate Mumbai

The 2024 Buchi Babu tournament kicked off on Thursday, August 15, and the first round saw four matches taking place - where Madhya Pradesh took on Jharkhand, Railways met Gujarat. Haryana crossed swords with Mumbai, whereas Chhattisgarh went head to head with Jammu and Kashmir

Ishan Kishan, Buchi Babu, Cricket
Jharkhand wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan Photo: File
info_icon

The 2024 Buchi Babu tournament kicked off on Thursday, August 15, and the first round saw four matches taking place. (More Cricket News)

While Madhya Pradesh took on Jharkhand, Railways met Gujarat. Haryana crossed swords with Mumbai, whereas Chhattisgarh went head to head with Jammu and Kashmir. 

Madhya Pradesh vs Jharkhand

Madhya Pradesh took on Jharkhan at the India Cements Cricket Ground in Sankar Nagar.

MP won the toss and opted to have a bat. Jharkhand’s Shubham Singh and Saurabh Shekar picked three wickets apiece as Madhya Pradesh were bundled out for 225. Shubham Kushwah top scored in the first innings with 84.

During the first innings reply, Jharkhand took a decent lead, scoring 289, thanks to Ishan Kishan’s brilliant 114.

In the second innings, Aniket Verma made 110 to help Madhya Pradesh set a decent target.

However, Jharkhand won the game with two wickets to spare. 

Jharkhand wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan has not played any matches at the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2024 season so far. - File
Buchi Babu Tournament: Ishan Kishan Hits Rampaging Ton On Return To Red-Ball Cricket

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Final Score: Madhya Pradesh 225 & 238 lost to Jharkhand 289 & 175-8 by two wickets.

Railways vs Gujarat

Railways faced off against Gujarat at the Salem Cricket Foundation Ground.

Upendra Yadav won the toss and batted first on a good deck. Shivam Chaudhary, Vivek Singh, and Pratham Singh powered them to a brilliant 570. 

In reply, Gujarat struggled to get going and were bowled out for just 227, with Manan Hingrajia top scoring with 65.

After yet another good start with the bat, Railways declared the innings on 138/5 just after 23 overs. 

Chasing a mammoth total, Gujarat could only manage 342. It was Hingrajia again, scoring a well-made 102.

However, late contributions from Chintan Gaja (80)  and Jaymeet Patel (92) was not enough to get them over the line. 

Final Score: Railways 570 beat Gujarat 227 & 342 by 139 runs.

Mumbai vs Haryana

Mumbai crossed swords with Haryana at the Sri Ramakrishna College of Arts and Science in Coimbatore.

Haryana skipper Ankit Kumar won the toss and batted first. Thanks to Nishant Sindhu and Dheeru Singh, Haryana batted for 129.3 overs and scored 419.

In the reply, the Mumbai batters did not come to the party as they were knocked out for just 245, with only Akhil Herwadkar crossing the fifty-mark.

Following on, they finally showed fight and put up a better batting showing, scoring 321. 

Chasing 148 for victory, Haryana managed to 105 for the loss of six wickets in 22 overs. The match was drawn with Haryana taking the first innings lead. 

Final Score: Haryana 419 drew with Mumbai 245 (Akhil Herwadkar 55, Lakshay Sangwan 3-30) & 321

Chhattisgarh Vs Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir took on Chhattisgarh at the NPR College Cricket Ground in Natham.

Chhattisgarh’s Amandeep Khare won the toss and elected to bat. Opener Ayush Pandey scored a fantastic 138, and Khare made 65, but none of the other batter chipped in as they managed 278. 

Jammu and Kashmir took the bat-long-bat-big approach and made 587 in their first innings. Shubham Khajuria scored 202, while Sahil Lotra made 107.

Abdul Samad (58), Parag Dogra (73), and Yudhvir Singh (45) all contributed. 

Chhattisgarh, in reply, scored 276 for the loss of just two wickets, thanks to Prateek Yadav’s unbeaten 148 and Anuj Tiwari’s 85*. Jammu and Kashmir took the first innings lead with the game drawn. 

Final Score: Chhattisgarh 278 drew with Jammu and Kashmir 587-9d.

