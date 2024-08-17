Cricket

Buchi Babu Tournament: Ishan Kishan Hits Rampaging Ton On Return To Red-Ball Cricket

Kishan's hundred included five fours and 10 sixes and helped his side to 277 for seven, in reply to Madhya Pradesh’s 225

Jharkhand wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan has not played any matches at the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2024 season so far. Photo: File
info_icon

Indian cricketer Ishan Kishan hit a rampaging 107-ball 114 for Jharkhand Cricket Association against Madhya Pradesh on the second day of their Buchi Babu Invitation Cricket Tournament 2024 on Friday that is being played in Tirunelveli. (More Cricket News)

The southpaw hit five fours and 10 maximums as he lifted his side to 277/7 in reply to Madhya Pradesh's 225. The 26-year-old will also be keeping wickets for his side as well as captaining the team in the tournament.

Kishan, who last played red-ball cricket on India's tour of the West Indies, has been out of favour since losing his Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) contract earlier this year after he failed to appear for domestic cricket games.

His last game for India was in November 2023 during their five-match T20I series against Australia at home, following their heartbreak from the 2023 ODI World Cup. Earlier this year, Kishan turned out for the IPL side Mumbai Indians (MI) wherein he scored 320 runs in 14 matches at a strike rate of 148.84.

Kishan has also been roped in for the Duleep Trophy 2024, that begins from September. He has been named in Team D that also includes Shreyas Iyer, who was also ignored from the BCCI contract list under similar conditions.

