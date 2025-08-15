Top End T20 Series 2025: Northern Territory Strike Beat Nepal By 42 Runs

Northern Territory Strike dominated Nepal in Match 5 of the Top End T20 Series 2025, posting 177/8 and bowling out their opponents for 135 to secure a 42-run victory

Nepal Vs Northern Territory Strike Live Streaming, Top End T20 Series 2025: Toss Update Playing XIs
Nepal Vs Northern Territory Strike Live Streaming, Top End T20 Series 2025: Captains at the toss in Darwin.
  • NT Strike scored 177/8, led by D’Arcy Short (51) and Tom Andrews (32*)

  • Nepal managed 135/8, with Kushal Malla scoring 34

  • Matt Hammond (3/21) and Kane Richardson (2/27) starred with the ball

Northern Territory Strike secured a comprehensive 42-run victory over Nepal in Match 5 of the Top End T20 Series 2025 in Darwin on Friday (August 15).

The match began with Nepal winning the toss and opting to field first, a decision that ultimately did not work in their favor. NT Strike’s all-round performance on the day helped them secure victory, keeping them firmly in contention in the tournament.

Northern Territory Strike posted a challenging 177/8, powered by D’Arcy Short’s 51 off 34 balls and an unbeaten 32 from Tom Andrews. Jordan Silk (19) and Connor Carroll (18) added crucial runs, while 24 extras helped push the total to a formidable score.

Nepal struggled to chase the target, finishing 135/8. Kushal Malla top-scored with 34, Gulsan Jha struck 26 off just 10 balls, and captain Rohit Paudel contributed 23, but regular wickets at key moments prevented any sustained partnerships and momentum.

NT Strike’s bowlers were clinical throughout. Matt Hammond led with 3/21, Kane Richardson took 2/27, and Tom Andrews grabbed 1/19, supported by wickets from D’Arcy Short and Hamish Martin. The disciplined bowling attack ensured a convincing 42-run win for Northern Territory Strike, keeping them firmly in contention in the Top End T20 Series.

Nepal Vs Northern Territory Strike, Top End T20 Series 2025: Playing XIs

Nepal: Rohit Paudel (c), Dipendra Singh Airee, Kushal Bhurtel, Sandeep Lamichhane, Aasif Sheikh, Kushal Malla, Sompal Kami, Lokesh Bam, Rupesh Singh, Shahab Alam, Gulshan Jha.

Northern Territory Strike: Cadell McMahon, Connor Carroll, D’Arcy Short, Hamish Martin, Jacob Dickman, Jake Weatherald, Jordan Silk, Kane Richardson, Matt Hammond, Tom Andrews, Tom Menzies.

