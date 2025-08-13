Nepal Men's Team Train At BCCI's Centre Of Excellence Ahead Of ICC T20 World Cup Qualifiers - Watch Video

Nepal men's cricket team are in India to train ahead of T20 WC Qualifiers
Training held at BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru
ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifiers are set to be played in October
Nepal men's cricket team are in India and have been training at the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru ahead of their much-awaited ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Qualifiers, the Indian board announced via a tweet on Tuesday, August 12.
“Making full use of the facilities, the team worked across skill, fitness, and game scenarios to gear up for the challenges ahead,” the BCCI said in a social media post.
The camp is aimed at fine-tuning their game and sharpening the skills of the players ahead of the T20 World Cup Qualifiers.
The Nepal men's team also trained at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in August last year and participated in domestic practice tournaments in India.
The ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifiers are set to be played in October, with the tournament to be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka next year.
(With PTI inputs)