Adelaide Strikers Vs Melbourne Stars Live Streaming, Big Bash League 2025-26: Toss Update, Playing XIs

Adelaide Strikers play Melbourne Stars in Big Bash League on December 23
Melbourne Stars won the toss and opted to bowl first in Match 10
Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Stars playing XIs and more below
Adelaide Strikers play Melbourne Stars in Match 10 of Big Bash League (BBL) 2025-26 at the Adelaide Oval on Tuesday, December 23, 2025. Both sides will be looking for their second consecutive win of the tournament, having tasted victory in their opening games so far.
Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Stars, BBL 2025-26: Toss Update
Melbourne Stars captain Marcus Stoinis won the toss and opted to bowl first in today’s Big Bash League 2025-26 Match 10.
Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Stars, BBL 2025-26: Playing XIs
Adelaide Strikers: Matthew Short (c), Chris Lynn, Jason Sangha, Liam Scott, Alex Ross, Jamie Overton, Harry Nielsen (wk), Jerrssis Wadia, Hasan Ali, Henry Thornton, Lloyd Pope.
Melbourne Stars: Joe Clarke, Thomas Fraser Rogers, Campbell Kellaway, Marcus Stoinis (c), Glenn Maxwell, Sam Harper (wk), Hilton Cartwright, Tom Curran, Mitchell Swepson, Haris Rauf, Peter Siddle.
Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Stars, BBL 2025-26: Full Squads
Adelaide Strikers: Matthew Short (c), Chris Lynn, Jason Sangha, Liam Scott, Alex Ross, Jamie Overton, Harry Nielsen (wk), Luke Wood, Hasan Ali, Henry Thornton, Lloyd Pope, Mackenzie Harvey, Jerrssis Wadia, Harry Manenti.
Melbourne Stars: Joe Clarke, Thomas Fraser Rogers, Campbell Kellaway, Marcus Stoinis (c), Glenn Maxwell, Sam Harper (wk), Hilton Cartwright, Tom Curran, Mitchell Swepson, Haris Rauf, Peter Siddle, Liam Hatcher, Hamish McKenzie, Tom Whitney.
Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Stars, BBL 2025-26: Live Streaming Details
The Big Bash League 2025-26 matches, including Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Stars, will be live-streamed in India on the JioHotstar app and website. Television broadcasts will take place on the Star Sports Network channels in the country.