Melbourne Stars Vs Adelaide Strikers Live Streaming, Big Bash League 2025-26: Toss Update And Playing XI

Here is all you need to know about Big Bash League 2025-26 match No. 34 between Melbourne Stars and Adelaide Strikers: preview, toss update, playing XIs, squads and live streaming information

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Tejas Rane
Updated on:
Updated on:
Melbourne Stars Vs Melbourne Renegades Live Streaming, Big Bash League 2025-26
Melbourne Stars captain Marcus Stoinis during the toss of the Big Bash League match. | Photo: X/StarsBBL
  • Adelaide Strikers take on Melbourne Stars in match 34

  • Strikers need to win this game to have any chance of qualifying

  • Stars are one win away from sealing play-off spot

Adelaide Strikers take on Melbourne Stars in match 34 of the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), on Tuesday, January 13, 2026. It's a must-win situation for the Strikers today, as they face the Stars. With 6 points from 8 games, the Strikers have to win their remaining matches, and also hope to have other results going their way.

On the other hand, Marcus Stoinis-led side are just one win away from ensuring a playoff spot.

Melbourne Stars vs Adelaide Strikers, Big Bash League 2025-26: Toss Update

Melbourne Stars have won the toss and have opted to field.

Melbourne Stars vs Adelaide Strikers, Big Bash League 2025-26: Playing XIs

Melbourne Stars (Playing XI): Sam Harper(w), Thomas Fraser Rogers, Campbell Kellaway, Blake Macdonald, Marcus Stoinis(c), Glenn Maxwell, Hilton Cartwright, Tom Curran, Mitchell Swepson, Haris Rauf, Peter Siddle

Adelaide Strikers (Playing XI): Alex Carey(w), Matthew Short(c), Chris Lynn, Liam Scott, Jason Sangha, Jamie Overton, Harry Manenti, Hasan Ali, Cameron Boyce, Lloyd Pope, Tabraiz Shamsi.

Melbourne Stars vs Adelaide Strikers, Big Bash League 2025-26: Where To Watch?

The match can be live steamed on the JioHotstar app/website as well as the Star Sports network.

Published At:
