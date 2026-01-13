Melbourne Stars Vs Adelaide Strikers Live Streaming, Big Bash League 2025-26: Toss Update And Playing XI

Adelaide Strikers take on Melbourne Stars in match 34
Strikers need to win this game to have any chance of qualifying
Stars are one win away from sealing play-off spot
Adelaide Strikers take on Melbourne Stars in match 34 of the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), on Tuesday, January 13, 2026. It's a must-win situation for the Strikers today, as they face the Stars. With 6 points from 8 games, the Strikers have to win their remaining matches, and also hope to have other results going their way.
On the other hand, Marcus Stoinis-led side are just one win away from ensuring a playoff spot.
Melbourne Stars vs Adelaide Strikers, Big Bash League 2025-26: Toss Update
Melbourne Stars have won the toss and have opted to field.
Melbourne Stars vs Adelaide Strikers, Big Bash League 2025-26: Playing XIs
Melbourne Stars (Playing XI): Sam Harper(w), Thomas Fraser Rogers, Campbell Kellaway, Blake Macdonald, Marcus Stoinis(c), Glenn Maxwell, Hilton Cartwright, Tom Curran, Mitchell Swepson, Haris Rauf, Peter Siddle
Adelaide Strikers (Playing XI): Alex Carey(w), Matthew Short(c), Chris Lynn, Liam Scott, Jason Sangha, Jamie Overton, Harry Manenti, Hasan Ali, Cameron Boyce, Lloyd Pope, Tabraiz Shamsi.
Melbourne Stars vs Adelaide Strikers, Big Bash League 2025-26: Where To Watch?
The match can be live steamed on the JioHotstar app/website as well as the Star Sports network.