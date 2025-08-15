Israeli Minister Approves Settlement Plans To ‘Bury’ Idea Of Palestinian State

The project, known as the E1, will be built between Jerusalem and the Maale Adumim settlement.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: abhijay vaish
Updated on:
Updated on:
Israel approves plan to bury idea of palestine state
Israel Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich Photo: AP
  • Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich has approved plans to build over 3000 homes in the controversial settlement in the occupied West Bank

  • The move had been frozen for a long time

  • The project, known as the E1, will be built between Jerusalem and the Maale Adumim settlement

Israeli far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich has approved plans to build over 3000 homes in the controversial settlement in the occupied West Bank, a move which will “bury the idea of a Palestinian state”. The move had been frozen for a long time with Palestinians and the world powers stating that it would cut off the West Bank from occupied East Jerusalem. 

The project, known as the E1, will be built between Jerusalem and the Maale Adumim settlement. The project was on hold since 2012 with objections from the United States and other European powers as it would threaten any possible peace deal with Palestine. Smotrich claimed that it would thwart the idea of a Palestinian state "because there is nothing to recognise and no one to recognise".

"After decades of international pressure and freezes, we are breaking conventions and connecting Maale Adumim to Jerusalem," Smotrich said. "This is Zionism at its best - building, settling and strengthening our sovereignty in the Land of Israel," he added. 

The decision was announced at a news conference with settler organisation Yesha Council Chairman Israel Ganz and Maale Adumim Mayor Guy Yifrach, where Smotrich said the land had been provided to the Jews by God, BBC reported. 

The Palestinian foreign ministry has condemned the development genocide, displacement and annexation, and an echo of Mr. Netanyahu’s statements regarding what he called ‘Greater Israel’, Reuters reported. 

The move comes after several nations have announced to recognise the state of Palestine which Israel has denounced. The United Nations and the European Union have criticised the move and urged Israel to not go forward with the plan. The "EU rejects any territorial change that is not part of a political agreement between involved parties," a spokesman said, BBC reported. 

