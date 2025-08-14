Israel’s Siege Has Made Gaza A Live-Broadcast Famine: Interview With Dr Ismail Al-Thawabta

Ismail Al-Thawabta, director of Gaza’s Media office, has ripped through Israel’s propaganda machine to present the true picture of Netanyahu’s dirty war to the world. Amid strict Israeli censorship and the IDF’s refusal to allow journalists to visit Gaza, he has meticulously catalogued Israel’s war crimes: the killing of children, the starving of an entire population, the attacks on hospitals, doctors and aid workers and the assault on journalists who had risked their lives to send out reports and videos to the world. Over 220 reporters have been killed so far. He opened the eyes of the world to the agony of Gaza. He spoke to journalist Iftikhar Gillani in a rare phone interview about the devastation of his homeland and the situation in the besieged enclave.