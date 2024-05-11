International

Gaza War: US Says Israel's Use Of American Weapons Likely Violated International Law

The administration's findings come after seven months of airstrikes, ground fighting and aid restrictions that have claimed the lives of nearly 35,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children.

Advertisement

AP
US President Joe Biden | Photo: AP
info_icon

The Biden administration said Friday that Israel's use of U.S.-provided weapons in Gaza likely violated international humanitarian law but wartime conditions prevented U.S. officials from determining that for certain in specific airstrikes.

The administration's findings of “reasonable” evidence to conclude that its ally had breached international law in its conduct of the war in Gaza, released in a summary of a report being delivered to Congress on Friday, represent the strongest such statement from Biden officials.

Israeli airstrike in Rafah | - AP
Gaza War: Ceasefire Talks Fail, 110,000 Flee Rafah, UN To Vote On Palestine Statehood Today | Key Points

BY Outlook Web Desk

But its caveat that it was unable immediately to link specific U.S. weapons to individual strikes by Israeli forces in Gaza could give the administration leeway in any future decision on whether to restrict U.S. provisions of offensive weapons to Israel.

Advertisement

The administration's findings, a first-of-its-kind assessment that was compelled by President Joe Biden's fellow Democrats in Congress, comes after seven months of airstrikes, ground fighting and aid restrictions that have claimed the lives of nearly 35,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. India Votes In Favour Of UNGA Resolution To Admit Palestine As Full UN Member
  2. Inter-Services Organisations Act Notified, Enforced From May 10: Defence Ministry
  3. Delhi-NCR Storm: Sudden Weather Change Leaves Residents Startled; Flight Ops Hit; Cars Damaged In Noida
  4. 'Freedom Of Speech Doesn't Mean Freedom Of Separatism': Jaishankar Opens Up About India-Canada Ties
  5. Arvind Kejriwal Bail News: Delhi CM Gets Rousing Welcome By AAP, To Hold Roadshow In City Tomorrow
Entertainment News
  1. Top 10 K-Pop Songs Of The Week: Jimin's 'Like Crazy' Keeps The No.1 Crown, IVE's 'HEYA' Makes It To The Charts
  2. Sweden Eurovision Song Contest: Meet The Musical Entries That Advanced To The Final
  3. India To Host 'Bharat Parv' At 77th Cannes Film Festival
  4. Mother’s Day: The Ultimate Watchlist For Some Mom Bonding
  5. Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour: Europe Leg Of The Music Concert Starts With A Bang In Paris – View Pics
Sports News
  1. Today's Sports News Updates: Man City Aim To Go Top Of Premier League Table
  2. England's James Anderson Set To Retire During Home Summer - Report
  3. Nottingham Forrest Vs Chelsea: Preview, Prediction, Head-To-Head, Key Players, Manager Comments
  4. Treble-chasing Leverkusen Offer Fans Free Tattoos To Commemorate Stunning Season
  5. Italian Open: Novak Djokovic Makes Winning Return To Get Into Third Round
World News
  1. Gaza War: US Says Israel's Use Of US Arms Likely Violated International Law
  2. Iraq Asks UN To Wind Down Its Political Mission In The Country
  3. Real ID Vs. Passport: Understanding Your Options For Domestic Air Travel In The US
  4. Apple Apologizes After Controversial iPad Pro Ad: Acknowledges 'Missing the Mark' Amid Backlash| Video
  5. Deadliest And Most Damaging Tornadoes In US History, Unveiling The Devastating Impact Of Nature's Fury
Latest Stories
  1. 'Triumph Of The Truth': AAP Workers, Supporters Rejoice As Kejriwal Gets Interim Bail
  2. ED To Call Arvind Kejriwal 'Kingpin'? First Chargesheet Likely To Be Filed Today: Reports
  3. Arvind Kejriwal Gets Bail Till June 1, Has To Surrender Next Day; No Bar On Campaigning
  4. Sharmin Segal On Criticism For Her Performance In ‘Heeramandi’: I Am A Realist, People Will Say What They Have To Say
  5. Is Abdu Rozik's Wedding Announcement A Prank? Here's What His BFF Shiv Thakare Has To Say
  6. Japan Vs Mongolia Live Streaming, 5th T20I: When, Where To Watch Match On TV And Online
  7. Sports World Highlights: Neeraj Chopra Misses Javelin Gold At Doha Diamond League; Ireland Stun Pakistan In 1st T20I; Kylian Mbappe Confirms PSG Exit
  8. Lok Sabha Election | May 10 Highlights: Congress Too Made Mistakes, Says Rahul Gandhi; Kejriwal Out Of Jail