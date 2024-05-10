Gaza War: Ceasefire Talks Fail, 110,000 Flee Rafah, UN To Vote On Palestine Statehood Today | Key Points

Here is what we know:

Mass Displacement In Rafah: UNRWA

The UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) says 110,000 Palestinians have fled Rafah since Israel began advancing troops towards the east of the city. Wherever they go, they face the continued threat of Israeli attacks, which have pummeled Gaza from north to south for seven months.

"Nowhere is safe in the Gaza Strip and living conditions are atrocious," said UNRWA, calling again for an "immediate ceasefire".