International

Gaza War: Ceasefire Talks Fail, 110,000 Flee Rafah, UN To Vote On Palestine Statehood Today | Key Points

Rafah, a major hub for those displaced from their homes along Gaza's border with Egypt, is now home to over a million Palestinian civilians, many of whom face the prospect of forced evacuation.

Advertisement

AP
Israeli airstrike in Rafah | Photo: AP
info_icon

Rafah, Gaza's southernmost city, has become the latest flashpoint in the ongoing war. Israeli tanks are massing close to built-up areas, and the city is under constant bombardment. Patients and staff are being forced out of hospitals as Israel’s attacks on the city intensify.

The city, a major hub for those displaced from their homes along Gaza's border with Egypt, is now home to over a million Palestinian civilians, many of whom face the prospect of forced evacuation. The UN warns that food and fuel are running out, and aid is not getting through due to the closure of nearby crossings.

Advertisement

Failure to Tell the Whole Story: Protestors in London campaigning against the BBC’s perceived bias in covering the situation in Gaza - null
War On Gaza: The Politics Of Language In Media Coverage

BY Snigdhendu Bhattacharya

At least 34,904 people have been killed and 78,514 wounded in Israeli attacks on Gaza since October 7. 

Here is what we know:

  • Mass Displacement In Rafah: UNRWA

The UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) says 110,000 Palestinians have fled Rafah since Israel began advancing troops towards the east of the city. Wherever they go, they face the continued threat of Israeli attacks, which have pummeled Gaza from north to south for seven months.

"Nowhere is safe in the Gaza Strip and living conditions are atrocious," said UNRWA, calling again for an "immediate ceasefire".

Advertisement

  • Delegations Leave Cairo Without Ceasefire Deal

Delegations for Hamas and Israel have left Cairo without a cease-fire deal, Israeli and Egyptian officials said, as per the media reports.

Hamas said earlier in the week that they had agreed to a cease-fire proposal, prompting celebration from both sides, but Israel soon after said the deal was not the one it had proposed and included "significant gaps".

  • US-Israel Relations At Crossroads

US-Israel relations have reached a critical crossroads, with President Joe Biden warning that he'd halt some weapons shipments to Israel if it invades Rafah.

This comes as a rare rebuke from the US, which has been a strong ally to Israel so far.

  • Netanyahu Says Israel Will 'Stand Alone' If Needed

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said if required, Israel "would stand alone", a statement widely seen as a veiled rebuff to the US's warning to curb arms to the Israeli military.

"If we must stand alone, we shall stand alone. If we must, we shall fight with our fingernails. But we have much more than our fingernails, and with that strength of spirit, with God's help, together we shall be victorious," he said.

  • IDF Says They Have Enough Arms They Need For Rafah Invasion

Following threats from President Joe Biden to cut off arms to Israel, the Israel Defense Forces say they have the armaments they need for operations in Rafah.

"The IDF has armaments for the missions it plans, and we also have what we need for the missions in Rafah. I say this in the context of everything that has come up with the United States and it is important to say it," Daniel Hagari, a spokesperson for the IDF, said Thursday.

Advertisement

  • UN General Assembly To Back Palestine Statehood

The United Nations General Assembly on Friday is set to back a Palestinian bid to become a full UN member by recognizing it as qualified to join and sending the application back to the UN Security Council to "reconsider the matter favourably".

The Palestinians are reviving their bid to become a full UN member - a move that would effectively recognise a Palestinian state - after the United States vetoed it in the 15-member UN Security Council last month.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Arvind Kejriwal Bail News LIVE: He's Not A Threat To Society, Says SC While Granting Delhi CM Interim Bail
  2. Mani Shankar Aiyar's 'Pak Has Atom Bomb' Remark Gets Trolled By BJP, Cong Hits Back With Jaishankar's Old Video
  3. Held For Live-Streaming His Bogus Voting, Gujarat Man Now Booked For Beating, Threatening Cong Agent
  4. Six ex-Cong MLAs Withdraw Plea From SC Against Disqualification From HP Assembly
  5. SC Disposes Of Former CM Hemant Soren's Plea In Money Laundering Case
Entertainment News
  1. Swati Sharma Of ‘Chaahenge Tumhe Itnaa’ Reflects On Lessons Learned From Her Mom
  2. Amid Breakup Rumours, Ananya Panday And Aditya Roy Kapur Feature In A New Ad Together; Fans React
  3. Here's The Truth Behind Vikrant Massey's Viral Video Of Heated Argument With Cab Driver
  4. Vidya Vox’s New EP ‘Sundari’ Is A Tribute To Feminine Beauty And Strength
  5. Zoya Hussain On Working With Manoj Bajpayee: 'Was Intimidated At First'
Sports News
  1. NBA: Luka Doncic Battles Through 'Hardest Game' As Mavericks Level Thunder Series
  2. Mohammed Shami Slams Sanjiv Goenka's Outburst On KL Rahul: 'It's Shameful' Says The Pacer
  3. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Pakistan's Tour Of Ireland And England Starts Shortly
  4. KKR Vs MI, IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Mumbai Indians Match Prediction, Playing 11, Pitch Report - All You Need To Know
  5. India's Olympic Shooting Trials Preview: 37 Rifle And Pistol Shooters Aim For Paris Spots
World News
  1. Gaza War: Ceasefire Talks Fail, 110,000 Flee Rafah, UN To Vote On Palestine Statehood Today | Key Points
  2. Adam Montgomery Sentenced To 45 Years For Beating 5-Year-Old Daughter To Death
  3. Putin Reappoints Mishustin As Russia's Prime Minister
  4. A West Bank Village Feels Helpless After Israeli Settlers Attack With Fire And Bullets
  5. Senegal: 10 Injured As Boeing Plane Carrying 85 People Catches Fire And Skids Off Runway
Latest Stories
  1. SC Defers Verdict On Arvind Kejriwal’s Bail: Will It Impact Lok Sabha Campaigns Of INDIA Bloc?
  2. ED To Call Arvind Kejriwal 'Kingpin'? First Chargesheet Likely To Be Filed Today: Reports
  3. Arvind Kejriwal Gets Bail Till June 1, Has To Surrender Next Day; No Bar On Campaigning
  4. Sharmin Segal On Criticism For Her Performance In ‘Heeramandi’: I Am A Realist, People Will Say What They Have To Say
  5. Is Abdu Rozik's Wedding Announcement A Prank? Here's What His BFF Shiv Thakare Has To Say
  6. Japan Vs Mongolia Live Streaming, 5th T20I: When, Where To Watch Match On TV And Online
  7. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Pakistan's Tour Of Ireland And England Starts Shortly
  8. Lok Sabha Election LIVE: Kejriwal To Come Out Of Jail; EC Slams Kharge For Doubting Poll Turnout Data