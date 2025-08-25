Tennis

Aryna Sabalenka Vs Rebeka Masarova US Open 2025: Defending Champion Starts With Convincing Win

Aryna Sabalenka began her US Open title defence in convincing fashion, needing just 81 minutes to overcome Rebeka Masarova on Arthur Ashe Stadium. The world number one, who has fallen in two Grand Slam finals this season, secured a 7-5, 6-1 win to advance to the second round, maintaining her flawless 8-0 record in opening-round matches at Flushing Meadows.

Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, celebrates after defeating Rebeka Masarova, of Switzerland, during the first round of the US Open tennis championships in New York.

Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, celebrates after defeating Rebeka Masarova, of Switzerland, during the first round of the US Open tennis championships, in New York.

Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, shakes hands with Rebeka Masarova, of Switzerland, after winning their first-round match of the US Open tennis championships, in New York.

Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, reacts after scoring a point against Rebeka Masarova, of Switzerland, during the first round of the US Open tennis championships, in New York.

Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, serves to Rebeka Masarova, of Switzerland, during the first round of the US Open tennis championships, in New York.

Rebeka Masarova, of Switzerland, returns a shot to Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, during the first round of the US Open tennis championships in New York.

Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, returns a shot to Rebeka Masarova, of Switzerland, during the first round of the US Open tennis championship in New York.

Rebeka Masarova, of Switzerland, returns a shot to Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, during the first round of the US Open tennis championships, in New York.

