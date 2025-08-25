Tennis

Aryna Sabalenka Vs Rebeka Masarova US Open 2025: Defending Champion Starts With Convincing Win

Aryna Sabalenka began her US Open title defence in convincing fashion, needing just 81 minutes to overcome Rebeka Masarova on Arthur Ashe Stadium. The world number one, who has fallen in two Grand Slam finals this season, secured a 7-5, 6-1 win to advance to the second round, maintaining her flawless 8-0 record in opening-round matches at Flushing Meadows.