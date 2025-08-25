Women's ODI World Cup: Fatima Sana To Lead Pakistan Women’s Squad

Fatima Sana leads Pakistan’s 15-player squad for the 2025 Women’s Cricket World Cup.
Six players, including Eyman Fatima and Sadaf Shamas, will make their ODI World Cup debut.
Pakistan will play warm-up ODIs against South Africa in Lahore before the tournament in India and Sri Lanka.
Fatima Sana will captain Pakistan for the first time in an ODI World Cup, with the tournament scheduled from 30 September to 2 November in India and Sri Lanka.
Sana, who featured in the previous edition of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup, previously led the side in the ICC Women’s CWC Qualifier in Lahore earlier this year. Pakistan maintained a perfect 100 per cent record under her leadership to secure qualification for this year’s World Cup.
Fatima Sana To Lead
Uncapped right-handed batter Eyman Fatima, who recently made her T20I debut against Ireland, has been included in the ODI squad. Additionally, six players—Natalia Parvaiz (8 ODIs, 24 T20Is), Rameen Shamim (8 ODIs, 11 T20Is), Sadaf Shamas (15 ODIs, 12 T20Is), Sadia Iqbal (27 ODIs, 50 T20Is), Shawaal Zulfiqar (3 ODIs, 9 T20Is), and Syeda Aroob Shah (2 ODIs, 15 T20Is)—will feature in their maiden ODI World Cup.
Two changes have been made from the 15-member squad that played in the CWC Qualifier. Eyman and Sadaf replace Gull Feroza and Najiha Alvi, who have been named among the five-member non-travelling reserves along with Tuba Hassan, Umm-e-Hani, and Waheeda Akhtar.
Pakistan will play all their group-stage matches at the R Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo. If the team progresses, both the semi-final on 29 October and the final on 2 November will also take place in Colombo.
Pakistan To Play South Africa
The same squad will also participate in a three-match ODI series against South Africa at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore from 16 to 22 September. “The 15 players alongside five reserves will take part in a 14-day pre-South Africa series camp from Friday, 29 August.
The players under the coaching staff led by Muhammad Wasim will undergo practice sessions as well as 50-over practice matches,” the Pakistan Cricket Board said in a statement.
Pakistan Women’s Squad – ODI World Cup 2025:
Fatima Sana (captain), Muneeba Ali Siddiqui (vice-captain), Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Eyman Fatima, Nashra Sundhu, Natalia Parvaiz, Omaima Sohail, Rameen Shamim, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz (wicket-keeper), Syeda Aroob Shah
Non-travelling Reserves: Gull Feroza, Najiha Alvi, Tuba Hassan, Umm-e-Hani, Waheeda Akhtar