Women’s ODI World Cup: Uncertainty Over Bengaluru’s Hosting Rights Casts Shadow On Opener

Bengaluru is scheduled to host the opening match of the eight-team global tournament—a high-profile encounter between joint-hosts India and Sri Lanka—on September 30 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium

Outlook Sports Desk
India vs Pakistan Womens ODI World Cup 2025 match schedule, venue, and time
India vs Pakistan Women's ODI World Cup 2025 match schedule, venue, and time Photo: File
A cloud of uncertainty hangs over Bengaluru’s role as a host city for the upcoming ICC Women’s ODI World Cup, with the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) yet to receive the green signal from the State Government.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and International Cricket Council (ICC) are reportedly anxious over potential disruptions to the tournament schedule, Cricbuzz reported.

Bengaluru is slated to host the opening match of the eight-team global event, a marquee clash between joint-hosts India and Sri Lanka on September 30 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

The city has also been allocated three other matches — England vs South Africa (October 3), India vs Bangladesh (October 26), and the second semifinal (October 30). The final, scheduled for November 2, is also expected to be held in Bengaluru — but only if Pakistan fail to qualify.

The impasse stems from the tragic stampede incident in June during the Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s IPL victory celebrations, which led to the deaths of 11 fans. The matter has since entered the courts, and the State Government is yet to issue formal clearance for major cricketing events in the city.

IPL 2025 Final: RCB Victory Celebrations - | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
RCB Victory Parade Tragedy: Two Dead, Over 25 Injured, Including Child In Stampede-Like Chaos At Chinnaswamy

BY Outlook Sports Desk

“We've written to the State Government and are awaiting a response. It's not as if they've denied permission,” a KSCA official told Cricbuzz. “If that were the policy, they wouldn't have allowed the Maharaja Cup in Mysuru. So, we're waiting. There is some more time for this and we're going step by step.”

The KSCA, as a precautionary measure, has already shifted the Maharaja Cup T20 tournament to Mysuru.

With the Women's ODI World Cup scheduled from September 30 to November 2 across five venues — Chinnaswamy Stadium (Bengaluru), ACA Stadium (Guwahati), Holkar Stadium (Indore), ACA-VDCA Stadium (Visakhapatnam), and R Premadasa Stadium (Colombo) — the loss of a key venue like Bengaluru could force a major logistical reshuffle. The BCCI and ICC are monitoring the situation closely.

The eight qualified teams for the World Cup are Australia, England, South Africa, New Zealand, Bangladesh, Pakistan, India, and Sri Lanka. A total of 31 matches are set to be played, including 28 league games, two semifinals, and the final.

Published At:
