Maharaja T20 Trophy 2025: KSCA Shifts Tournament To Mysuru As Bengaluru Police Deny Chinnaswamy Clearance

The Maharaja T20 is expected to feature several prominent Karnataka cricketers. Karun Nair and Prasidh Krishna will join the Mysuru Warriors after their return from India's Test series in England. However, Nair is reported to have injured his finger during the recent fifth Test and might miss the initial matches. Prasidh Krishna, who impressed with eight wickets in India's series-levelling win at The Oval, has been advised rest and is anticipated to join the squad mid-tournament.