Maharaja T20 Trophy 2025: KSCA Shifts Tournament To Mysuru As Bengaluru Police Deny Chinnaswamy Clearance

Maharani T20, the KSCA's women's competition, which commenced on August 4, will continue as planned in Alur, on the outskirts of Bengaluru

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
ksca X
The Maharaja T20 Trophy 2025 will start on 11 August. Photo: X | KSCA
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Maharaja T20 Trophy 2025 will start on Monday, 11 August

  • Karnataka State Cricket Association was forced to relocate matches to Mysuru

  • Maharani T20, the KSCA's women's competition, will continue as planned in Alur, on the outskirts of Bengaluru

The Maharaja T20 tournament has been moved from Bengaluru to Mysuru, with just days to go before its scheduled start on August 11. The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) was forced to relocate the franchise-based T20 competition after failing to secure clearance from the Bengaluru police to host matches at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. The tournament is now set to run until August 27 in Mysuru.

Franchise owners were informed of the last-minute change earlier this week, leaving most teams scrambling to finalise their logistics. The majority of the participating teams, except the Mysuru Warriors, had been training in various venues across Bengaluru over the past week. This sudden switch presents a significant logistical challenge for the teams involved.

The inability to obtain permission for the Maharaja T20 at Chinnaswamy could be a substantial setback for the KSCA, especially considering the stadium is slated to host five matches of the Women's World Cup, including the opening game and a semi-final, beginning September 30. However, reports suggest that the International Cricket Council (ICC) is not currently concerned about the possibility of moving the World Cup games out of Bengaluru.

The KSCA has faced scrutiny following a tragic incident on June 4, when 11 people died and over 50 were injured in a stampede outside the Chinnaswamy stadium during Royal Challengers Bengaluru's IPL victory celebrations. The incident led to the resignation of two KSCA office bearers. Furthermore, a state government-appointed committee investigating the stampede declared the Chinnaswamy "unsafe" for large-scale events late last month, strongly recommending that such events be moved to more suitable venues.

In response to the venue change, the KSCA is working swiftly to prepare the Wadeyar Stadium in Mysuru. This includes arranging makeshift stands, preparing pitches and squares, and setting up temporary broadcast facilities to accommodate the tournament.

The Maharaja T20 is expected to feature several prominent Karnataka cricketers. Karun Nair and Prasidh Krishna will join the Mysuru Warriors after their return from India's Test series in England. However, Nair is reported to have injured his finger during the recent fifth Test and might miss the initial matches. Prasidh Krishna, who impressed with eight wickets in India's series-levelling win at The Oval, has been advised rest and is anticipated to join the squad mid-tournament.

Other notable players set to participate include Manish Pandey, Mayank Agarwal, and Devdutt Padikkal, alongside a promising younger contingent featuring R Smaran, Vijaykumar Vyshak, KV Aneesh, and Nikin Jose.

Meanwhile, the Maharani T20, the KSCA's women's competition, which commenced on August 4, will continue as planned in Alur, on the outskirts of Bengaluru.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India tour of England, check India vs England News, IND vs ENG Schedule, India vs England Test Squad, and more updates.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: M Chinnaswamy's Matches Snatched Away - Check New Venue

  2. BCCI Invites Applications For Senior, Women’s and Junior Selection Committees; Major Overhaul On Cards

  3. R Ashwin Reveals Reason Behind Sudden Retirement: 'I Would Rather Be At Home'

  4. UP T20 League: Rinku Singh Smashes Unbeaten Century Following Asia Cup 2025 Selection

  5. Australia vs South Africa, 2nd ODI Live Score: RSA Give 278-run Target To Aussies

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025 Preview: Schedule, Prize Money, Live Streaming, More

  2. US Open Draw: Carlos Alcaraz On Novak Djokovic Collision Course; Iga Swiatek Could Face Coco Gauff

  3. US Open: Nick Kyrgios Withdraws From Singles Main Draw With Knee Injury

  4. Swiatek-Ruud Vs Errani-Vavassori, US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Final: Italian Duo Defend Title In Thrilling Win

  5. US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Semi-Final: Swiatek-Ruud Beat Top Seeds To Set Up Final Clash With Errani-Vavassori

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Aatma Nirbhar Paradigm

  2. CBI Arrests Eight J&K Police Officers Over Custodial Torture

  3. Mumbai Grapples With Heavy Rain; Red Alert Issued As Waterlogging Hits The City

  4. After Bihar, Will ECI Storm Enter Bengal?

  5. How Much Will Trump's Tariffs Really Hurt India?

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  2. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  3. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  4. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

  5. Trump Suggests Ukraine, Russia May Need to Cede Land in Peace Deal

World News

  1. Imran Khan Granted Bail By the Supreme Court Of Pakistan

  2. Trump’s Tariff War Gives India-Russia Ties A Boost

  3. Beyond Success: Why Indian Diaspora Faces New Backlash In America

  4. Washington’s Whim Shakes Up India’s Seafood Heartland

  5. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World

Latest Stories

  1. SC Surprised by Parties’ Inaction, Directs Them to Help Bihar Voters File Claims

  2. Nishaanchi Song Neend Bhi Teri Out: Aaishvary Thackeray, Vedika Pinto's Romantic Ballad Captures Fragility Of Love

  3. Ranil Wickremesinghe, Sri Lanka's Ex-President, Arrested Over Alleged Misuse Of Fund

  4. India 1-0 Bangladesh LIVE Score, SAFF U17 Women’s Championship 2025: Blue Colts Take Early Lead In Round 2 Clash

  5. Horoscope Today, August 22, 2025: Predictions for Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn, and All Zodiac Signs

  6. China, India, Russia: Three Eurasian Economies Amidst 'Unipolar' Geopolitics

  7. US Suspends Truck Driver Visas After Florida Crash That Killed Three

  8. Maharashtra Special Public Security Act, Pre-Emptive Criminalisation And Indefinite Surveillance