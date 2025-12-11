India Vs South Africa, 2nd T20I: See Best Photos From Mullanpur

The second T20I between India and South Africa got underway at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh PCA Stadium in Mullanpur, Punjab, with Suryakumar Yadav winning the toss and opting to bowl first. Riding high on a dominant first-match victory, where India restricted South Africa to just 74 and successfully defended 176 with key contributions from Hardik Pandya and others, the Men in Blue aim to maintain their momentum. Stay tuned for live updates in pictures from IND vs SA 2nd T20 match.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
India vs South Africa 2nd T20I Cricket match-Suryakumar Yadav
India’s captain Suryakumar Yadav, center, and South Africa’s captain Aiden Markram, right, during the toss before the second T20 International cricket match of a series between India and South Africa, at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, in New Chandigarh. | Photo: PTI/Shiva Sharma
1/9
India vs South Africa 2nd T20I Cricket match-Quinton de Kock
South Africa’s Reeza Hendricks, front left, and Quinton de Kock arrive to bat during the second T20 International cricket match of a series between India and South Africa, at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, in New Chandigarh. | Photo: PTI/Shiva Sharma
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
2/9
India vs South Africa 2nd T20I Cricket match-Quinton de Kock
South Africa’s Quinton de Kock plays a shot during the second T20 International cricket match of a series between India and South Africa, at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, in New Chandigarh. | Photo: PTI/Shiva Sharma
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
3/9
India vs South Africa 2nd T20I Cricket match-Arshdeep Singh
India's Arshdeep Singh bowls a delivery during the second T20 International cricket match of a series between India and South Africa, at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, in New Chandigarh. | Photo: PTI/Shiva Sharma
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
4/9
India vs South Africa 2nd T20I Cricket match-Varun Chakravarthy
India's Varun Chakravarthy, left, celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of South Africa’s Reeza Hendricks during the second T20 International cricket match of a series between India and South Africa, at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, in New Chandigarh. | Photo: PTI/Shiva Sharma
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
5/9
India vs South Africa 2nd T20I Cricket match-Quinton de Kock
South Africa’s Quinton de Kock, right, celebrates his half century with captain Aiden Markram during the second T20 International cricket match of a series between India and South Africa, at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, in New Chandigarh. | Photo: PTI/Shiva Sharma
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
6/9
India vs South Africa 2nd T20I Cricket match-Aiden Markram
South Africa’s captain Aiden Markram plays a shot during the second T20 International cricket match of a series between India and South Africa, at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, in New Chandigarh. | Photo: PTI/Shiva Sharma
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
7/9
India vs South Africa 2nd T20I Cricket match-Varun Chakravarthy
India's Varun Chakravarthy, right, celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of South Africa’s captain Aiden Markram during the second T20 International cricket match of a series between India and South Africa, at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, in New Chandigarh. | Photo: PTI/Shiva Sharma
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
8/9
India vs South Africa 2nd T20I Cricket match-Dewald Brevis
South Africa’s Dewald Brevis plays a shot during the second T20 International cricket match of a series between India and South Africa, at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, in New Chandigarh. | Photo: PTI/Shiva Sharma
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
9/9
India vs South Africa 2nd T20I Cricket match-Arshdeep Singh
India's Arshdeep Singh bowls a delivery during the second T20 International cricket match of a series between India and South Africa, at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, in New Chandigarh. | Photo: PTI/Shiva Sharma
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India vs South Africa 2025, news updates, IND vs SA Test, ODI & T20I schedule, full squads, and batting & bowling stats.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, 2nd T20I: SA Power To 213 As De Kock’s 90 Sets Tone

  2. India Vs South Africa, 2nd T20I: Hardik Pandya Eyes Two Massive Records - Check Details

  3. Biratnagar Kings vs Lumbini Lions Highlights, NPL 2025 Qualifier 2: LUL Roll Over BIK By 40 Runs To Enter Finals

  4. RO-KO Stare At 2 Crore Loss As BCCI Gear Up To Take Big Call In Apex Council Meeting

  5. Smriti Mandhana Reflects On 12-Year India Career: ‘I Don’t Love Anything More Than Cricket’

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Tennis Premier League 2025 Preview: Full Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. Andy Murray Admits Coaching Stint With Novak Djokovic Was A 'Disappointment'

  3. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  4. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

  5. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

Badminton News

  1. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Jason Gunawan Highlights, Syed Modi International 2025 Final: Indian Ace's Title Drought Continues

  2. Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Successfully Defend Syed Modi Doubles Title

  3. Syed Modi International 2025: Srikanth Cruises, Treesa–Gayatri Battle Through To Title Clash

  4. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Mithun Manjunath Highlights, Syed Modi International: Senior Pro Wins In Three Games, Enters Final

  5. Unnati Hooda Vs Neslihan Arın Highlights, Syed Modi International SF: Arın Stuns Top Seed Hooda To Reach Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. IMD Rain Forecast for Tamil Nadu and Puducherry: Heavy Spells and Thunderstorms Expected

  2. Who Is A Comrade?

  3. What's Left Of The Left: The Thin Red Line In J&K

  4. Himachal Pradesh Weather Update: Snowfall at Higher Altitudes, Mostly Sunny Conditions Forecast

  5. Voter Cards Dumped Near NH-12 In Nadia, West Bengal; Police Probe Underway

Entertainment News

  1. Sharmila Tagore At 81 | A Riveting Force That Redefines Grace

  2. An Unbridled Blooming: The Emerging Landscape Of Girlhood In Cinema

  3. Retro Express | Objection My Lord! This Is Not How Things Happen In Courts

  4. Dhurandhar Review | An Occasionally Gripping Spy Drama Consumed By Pakistan, Persecution & Propaganda

  5. The Dhanush Phenomenon: Masculinity, Vulnerability And Stardom

US News

  1. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

  2. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  3. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  4. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  5. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

World News

  1. International Human Rights Day: India’s Growing Fundamental Rights Deficit

  2. 22 Dead After Twin Building Collapse in Morocco’s Fez

  3. Putin In India: Economic Push And Strategic Autonomy Shape A Relationship That Weathered Storms

  4. Nepal: PM Karki Reviews Election Preparations with Parties, Poll Officials And Gen Z Delegates

  5. Thailand-Cambodia Border Dispute: Death Toll Rises To At Least 48

Latest Stories

  1. Film Critics Guild Strongly Condemns 'Targeted Attacks And Harassment' Faced By Critics For Dhurandhar Review

  2. UP Cracks Down on Codeine Cough Syrup Trade; Over 10 Key Suspects Identified

  3. IndiGo Cancels 60 Flights, DGCA Steps In Amid Escalating Flight Cancellations

  4. Sydney Sixers Vs Perth Scorchers Highlights, WBBL 2025 Challenger: PRS-W Beat SYS-W By 11 Runs To Enter Finals

  5. Daily Horoscope For December 11, 2025: Big Changes Ahead For Gemini, Scorpio, And Pisces

  6. Tracing The Naxalites: How India’s Maoist Insurgency Is Crumbling in 2025

  7. Who Is A Comrade?

  8. Putin In India: Economic Push And Strategic Autonomy Shape A Relationship That Weathered Storms