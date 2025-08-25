Fareed Hussain, a rising cricket talent from Jammu & Kashmir, dies in a tragic road accident in Poonch district.
CCTV footage of the accident stuns fans and prompts calls for improved road safety and awareness.
Police have started an investigation into the circumstances leading to the fatal collision.
Fareed Hussain, one of the most promising young cricketers from Poonch district, Jammu and Kashmir, tragically died on August 20 after a shocking accident caught on CCTV.
Hussain was riding his scooter along a local road when the door of a parked car suddenly swung open. Unable to avoid the collision, Fareed was thrown off his vehicle by the impact. Despite being rushed to the hospital immediately, medical teams could not save him from his injuries and the budding cricket star passed away that Saturday.
CCTV footage of the event quickly circulated across social media, sending shockwaves through the sports world and highlighting the dangers of roadside negligence.
Cricket Community Mourns Sudden Loss
Fareed Hussain was well known in his community, regularly featuring in prominent regional tournaments and steadily building his reputation as a hardworking and gifted athlete. Many fellow players and coaches admired his dedication and insisted that the loss would be deeply felt for years to come.
Police Initiate Investigation
Police have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the accident, examining exactly how such a routine event could turn fatal. As it appears in the viral video, the careless opening of a car door into the path of an oncoming vehicle is a risk that can easily be overlooked but may have tragic consequences.
On social media, many expressed their disbelief and grief, pointing out that Hussain’s scooter speed was not excessive, yet the sudden impact proved deadly. His supporters and cricket fans across India echoed their condolences and called attention to the urgent need for safer roads for all.