US Halts Visitor Visas For Gaza Residents Amid Review Of Humanitarian Approvals

The US State Department has suspended the issuance of visitor visas for individuals from Gaza pending a review of its recent humanitarian visa approvals, officials said on Saturday.
In a statement, the department said it was conducting “a full and thorough review of the process and procedures used to issue a small number of temporary medical-humanitarian visas in recent days.” It did not disclose how many visas were granted.
According to official data, the US has issued more than 3,800 B1/B2 visitor visas this year to holders of Palestinian Authority travel documents, including 640 in May. The visas allow foreigners to travel to the United States for medical treatment and short-term visits.
The suspension follows claims by Laura Loomer, a far-right activist and ally of President Donald Trump, who alleged on social media Friday that Palestinian “refugees” from Gaza had recently entered the US. Her comments drew criticism from some Republican lawmakers. Representative Chip Roy of Texas said he would seek clarification on the matter, while Representative Randy Fine of Florida described the entry of Gaza residents as a “national security risk.”
The Trump administration has tightened visa scrutiny for Palestinians in recent months. In April, the State Department ordered social media vetting of all visa applicants who have been in Gaza since January 1, 2007. The order applies to immigrants, non-immigrants, NGO staff, and officials who visited in a diplomatic capacity. If the review uncovers potential security concerns, applicants are subjected to a security advisory opinion (SAO)—an interagency check to assess national security risks.
In June, President Trump also signed a proclamation barring nationals from 12 countries, including Afghanistan, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, and Yemen, citing threats of terrorism and security risks. Travel from seven other countries, including Cuba, Venezuela, and Laos, was partially restricted.
The State Department has not indicated how long the suspension of Gaza-related visitor visas will remain in effect.