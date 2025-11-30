San Diego FC Vs Vancouver: Whitecaps Reach First MLS Cup Final, Set To Face Messi’s Inter Miami

Vancouver Whitecaps made history by reaching their first MLS Cup final with a 3-1 win over San Diego FC in the Western Conference final. Brian White led the charge with a brace, while a deflected own goal from San Diego’s Pablo Sisniega added to the Whitecaps’ advantage before halftime. Chucky Lozano pulled one back for San Diego in the second half, but Sisniega’s red card in the 79th minute left the Wave a man down, sealing Vancouver’s victory. With stellar performances from Andrés Cubas, Ali Ahmed, and keeper Yohei Takaoka, the Whitecaps now set up a first-ever final clash against Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami CF on Dec. 6.

San Diego FC Vs Vancouver MLS 2025 Western Conference Final
Vancouver Whitecaps players celebrate after winning the MLS Western Conference final soccer match against San Diego FC in San Diego. | Photo: AP/Denis Poroy
San Diego FC Vs Vancouver MLS 2025 Western Conference Final-Carl Valentine
Carl Valentine, right, presents the trophy to Vancouver Whitecaps midfielder Ryan Gauld after a MLS Western Conference final soccer match win against San Diego FC in San Diego. | Photo: AP/Denis Poroy
San Diego FC Vs Vancouver MLS 2025 Western Conference Final-Brian White
Vancouver Whitecaps forward Brian White, center, and Ryan Gauld, celebrate as San Diego FC defender Christopher McVey (97) walks away after a MLS Western Conference final soccer match in San Diego. | Photo: AP/Denis Poroy
San Diego FC Vs Vancouver MLS 2025 Western Conference Final-Luca Bombino
San Diego FC defender Luca Bombino (27) controls the ball in front of Vancouver Whitecaps defender Mathías Laborda (2) during the second half of an MLS Western Conference final soccer match in San Diego. | Photo: AP/Denis Poroy
San Diego FC Vs Vancouver MLS 2025 Western Conference Final-Jeppe Tverskov
San Diego FC defender Jeppe Tverskov (6) defends against Vancouver Whitecaps forward Emmanuel Sabbi (11) during the second half of an MLS Western Conference final soccer match in San Diego. | Photo: AP/Denis Poroy
San Diego FC Vs Vancouver MLS 2025 Western Conference Final-Ryan Gauld
Vancouver Whitecaps midfielder Ryan Gauld (25), center, passes past San Diego FC midfielder Luca de la Torre (14) as Hirving Lozano (11) looks on during the second half of an MLS Western Conference final soccer match in San Diego. | Photo: AP/Denis Poroy
San Diego FC Vs Vancouver MLS 2025 Western Conference Final-Brian White
Vancouver Whitecaps forward Brian White (24), right, celebrates after scoring next to Emmanuel Sabbi (11), center, and Andrés Cubas (20) during the first half of an MLS Western Conference final soccer match against San Diego FC in San Diego. | Photo: AP/Denis Poroy
San Diego FC Vs Vancouver MLS 2025 Western Conference Final-Hirving Lozano
San Diego FC midfielder Hirving Lozano celebrates after scoring during the second half of an MLS Western Conference final soccer match against Vancouver Whitecaps in San Diego. | Photo: AP/Denis Poroy
San Diego FC Vs Vancouver MLS 2025 Western Conference Final-Pablo Sisniega
Referee Joe Dickerson issues a red card to San Diego FC goalkeeper Pablo Sisniega (13) during the second half of an MLS Western Conference final soccer match against Vancouver Whitecaps in San Diego. | Photo: AP/Denis Poroy
San Diego FC Vs Vancouver MLS 2025 Western Conference Final-Ryan Gauld
Vancouver Whitecaps midfielder Ryan Gauld (25) shoots past San Diego FC defender Luca Bombino (27) during the second half of an MLS Western Conference final soccer match in San Diego. | Photo: AP/Denis Poroy
