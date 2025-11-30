San Diego FC Vs Vancouver: Whitecaps Reach First MLS Cup Final, Set To Face Messi’s Inter Miami
Vancouver Whitecaps made history by reaching their first MLS Cup final with a 3-1 win over San Diego FC in the Western Conference final. Brian White led the charge with a brace, while a deflected own goal from San Diego’s Pablo Sisniega added to the Whitecaps’ advantage before halftime. Chucky Lozano pulled one back for San Diego in the second half, but Sisniega’s red card in the 79th minute left the Wave a man down, sealing Vancouver’s victory. With stellar performances from Andrés Cubas, Ali Ahmed, and keeper Yohei Takaoka, the Whitecaps now set up a first-ever final clash against Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami CF on Dec. 6.
